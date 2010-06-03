10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ashton Kutcher threatens to pull a "Kanye" in the name of Robert Pattinson, plus more Cameron Diaz, Bradley Cooper and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"How does Robert Pattinson not win every award ever invented?...I almost got up onstage this year at the Grammys when he didn't win and almost kicked Taylor Swift off. Because I'm like, 'What's up? Robert Pattinson should have won this.'"
Ashton Kutcher, outing himself as the Twilight star's biggest fan, to MTV

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News; Bryan Bedder/Getty

"We're gonna do it like George Foreman. We're gonna name all of our kids Mariah no matter if they're boys or girls. ... Mariah No. 1, Boy Mariah, Man Mariah, Tall Mariah. It's gonna be a house full of people named Mariah."
Nick Cannon, making light of reports that wife [CELEBRITY_LINK is pregnant" "" "" "0" ] by referencing the former world-champion boxer, who famously named all five of his sons George, on his morning radio show

3 of 10

Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

"It was so f-----g surreal, 'cause as a kid I only fantasized about looking that way. Remember Soloflex commercials? … It was like, 'I wanna be the Soloflex guy. Mom, can we get the Soloflex?'"

Bradley Cooper, on seeing his pumped-up body in The A-Team for the first time, to

Details magazine

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Hollywood.tv/Splash News Online

"can CHANEL please help me out by getting me some stickers to put on my scram bracelet so that i can at least wear a chic dress?!"
Lindsay Lohan, Tweeting about the court-ordered alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet that's cramping her style

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: NBC

"Shortly after graduation, I got very, very, very, very lucky. I landed a role on a show called ER. It was a huge hit all over the world. I soon had money, accolades, status, and George Clooney."
Julianna Margulies, sharing her life's greatest rewards as this year's commencement speaker at Sarah Lawrence College

6 of 10

Credit: Darla Khazei/Pacific Coast News

"The fountain of youth, let's see. I guess it's exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex."
Cameron Diaz, revealing her secrets to staying young, to British Vogue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Lilly Palmberger/Celebrity Photo

"I feel like I've been pregnant more than a year."
Céline Dion, who finally succeeded in getting pregnant – with twins! – after a year of IVF treatments, to the French-language Le Journal de Montreal

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Mike Fuentes/Splash News Online

"My older brother, Andrew, maintains that my brother Luke and I wrecked his first marriage because we were always staying at his house and invading his privacy."
Owen Wilson, to Parade magazine

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Katy is sexy, which is good because if I don't have an orgasm every 15 or 16 minutes, I can become very difficult. But, if she's going to marry me, she's going to bloody learn how to cook."
– British comic Russell Brand, on turning fiancée Katy Perry into wife material, to Parade magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Ramey

"My family are amazing. I had, like, the perfect upbringing. It sucks for people like Lindsay [Lohan], but it's not her fault that she's so off the rails – and she's smart, very smart."
Twilight star Kristen Stewart, on avoiding the pitfalls of child stardom, to UK Elle magazine

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso