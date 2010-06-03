10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"How does Robert Pattinson not win every award ever invented?...I almost got up onstage this year at the Grammys when he didn't win and almost kicked Taylor Swift off. Because I'm like, 'What's up? Robert Pattinson should have won this.'"
– Ashton Kutcher, outing himself as the Twilight star's biggest fan, to MTV
"We're gonna do it like George Foreman. We're gonna name all of our kids Mariah no matter if they're boys or girls. ... Mariah No. 1, Boy Mariah, Man Mariah, Tall Mariah. It's gonna be a house full of people named Mariah."
– Nick Cannon, making light of reports that wife [CELEBRITY_LINK is pregnant" "" "" "0" ] by referencing the former world-champion boxer, who famously named all five of his sons George, on his morning radio show
"It was so f-----g surreal, 'cause as a kid I only fantasized about looking that way. Remember Soloflex commercials? … It was like, 'I wanna be the Soloflex guy. Mom, can we get the Soloflex?'"
– Bradley Cooper, on seeing his pumped-up body in The A-Team for the first time, to
Details magazine
"can CHANEL please help me out by getting me some stickers to put on my scram bracelet so that i can at least wear a chic dress?!"
– Lindsay Lohan, Tweeting about the court-ordered alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet that's cramping her style
"Shortly after graduation, I got very, very, very, very lucky. I landed a role on a show called ER. It was a huge hit all over the world. I soon had money, accolades, status, and George Clooney."
– Julianna Margulies, sharing her life's greatest rewards as this year's commencement speaker at Sarah Lawrence College
"The fountain of youth, let's see. I guess it's exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex."
– Cameron Diaz, revealing her secrets to staying young, to British Vogue
"I feel like I've been pregnant more than a year."
– Céline Dion, who finally succeeded in getting pregnant – with twins! – after a year of IVF treatments, to the French-language Le Journal de Montreal
"My older brother, Andrew, maintains that my brother Luke and I wrecked his first marriage because we were always staying at his house and invading his privacy."
– Owen Wilson, to Parade magazine
"Katy is sexy, which is good because if I don't have an orgasm every 15 or 16 minutes, I can become very difficult. But, if she's going to marry me, she's going to bloody learn how to cook."
– British comic Russell Brand, on turning fiancée Katy Perry into wife material, to Parade magazine
"My family are amazing. I had, like, the perfect upbringing. It sucks for people like Lindsay [Lohan], but it's not her fault that she's so off the rails – and she's smart, very smart."
– Twilight star Kristen Stewart, on avoiding the pitfalls of child stardom, to UK Elle magazine