10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shows Alyssa Milano "who's the boss," plus more from Oprah, Chris Rock and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Alyssa Milano? What's the last thing she's done, Who's the Boss? It's like, 'Who's the boss, now, Alyssa?'"
Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, talking smack about the actress who called for the cancellation of the MTV reality show, to Interview magazine

"I have a new rule: not to date anyone who has a publicist. Who announces a breakup? I don't understand that!"
Ryan Phillippe, on what he does not want in his next relationship, on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show

"I remember being asked to be married and being really, sort of, relieved: OK, at least I got asked."
Oprah Winfrey, on becoming engaged to Stedman Graham in 1992 but never marrying, on her talk show

"You don't gotta clean a park or nothing, right?"
Chris Rock, ribbing George Lopez for making room for Conan O'Brien's late-night show on TBS, on Lopez's show

"I'm not pretty!"
Kellan Lutz, denying his good looks in favor of his acting chops, to Interview magazine

"The joke in our house is, 'Add tortellini to it.' That's Garth's solution to everything."
Trisha Yearwood, on her country star husband's go-to ingredient, to PEOPLE Country

"Every time she lifts her leg, I think another kid is going to fly out."
Joan Rivers, pointing out another reason to fear Kate Gosselin's Dancing with the Stars performances, on The View

"I am so proud of the franchise, I would like to do it until I have to wear the girdle and the toupee."
David Duchovny, on reprising his X-Files role as Agent Mulder, to MTV

"We had a lot of conversations about situations I'd been in while I was a junkie. I ransacked my own past like a British explorer raiding classical Greece."
Russell Brand, drawing from personal experience for his latest film Get Him to the Greek, to Entertainment Weekly

"Sometimes, music is like poop. It just has to come out."
Glee's Mark Salling, on making music, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso