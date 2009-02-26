10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

John Mayer gets a little intimidated by Oscar, plus more from Robert Pattinson, Lauren Conrad and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Chris Carlson/AP

"You can go from a Grammy winner to a water boy when you walk into the Kodak Theatre on Oscar night."
John Mayer, on his Oscar date night with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: INF, inset: Mat Szwajkos/Getty

"She didn't try to adopt Jennifer or anything."
Joy Behar, joking about Angelina Jolie watching Jennifer Aniston present onstage at the Oscars, on The View

3 of 10

Credit: Kevin Lamarque/Landov, inset: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"Maybe I'll be a part of creating some more of those babies."
Stevie Wonder, after being told by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle that his music helped start their family, at a White House concert where Wonder was honored

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Joe Martinez/MPTV

"I'm going to be Twilight-ed out by the end of the year."
Robert Pattinson, making light of his jam-packed Twilight filming schedule, to MTV

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Michael Caulfield//Getty, Focus Features

"I'm gay, you know. You like the gay people."
Ellen DeGeneres, on the phone trying to lure recent Oscar winner Sean Penn – who won for his portrayal of an openly gay politician in Milk – to appear as a guest, on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 of 10

Credit: JDH/WENN

"Picking my nose. I do that occasionally."
Nick Jonas, admitting to a habit he's glad the cameras didn't catch in his new movie, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

"Not many girls can climb the pole. She climbed the pole, and she did it well."
The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke, praising costar Marisa Tomei for her portrayal of a stripper, while accepting the Independent Spirit Award for best actor

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Finalpixx

"I’m a fan of labels, but 'girlfriend' doesn’t always look good on me."
Lauren Conrad, on her hush-hush relationship with actor Kyle Howard, to Seventeen

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

"I'm the ugliest woman I've ever seen in my life!"
Tyler Perry, on playing a woman in four films and counting, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty

"Winning is really a lot better than losing!"
– Six-time Academy Award nominee Kate Winslet, after her first win for The Reader, to reporters on Oscar night

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff