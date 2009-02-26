10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"You can go from a Grammy winner to a water boy when you walk into the Kodak Theatre on Oscar night."
– John Mayer, on his Oscar date night with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show
"She didn't try to adopt Jennifer or anything."
– Joy Behar, joking about Angelina Jolie watching Jennifer Aniston present onstage at the Oscars, on The View
"Maybe I'll be a part of creating some more of those babies."
– Stevie Wonder, after being told by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle that his music helped start their family, at a White House concert where Wonder was honored
"I'm going to be Twilight-ed out by the end of the year."
– Robert Pattinson, making light of his jam-packed Twilight filming schedule, to MTV
"I'm gay, you know. You like the gay people."
– Ellen DeGeneres, on the phone trying to lure recent Oscar winner Sean Penn – who won for his portrayal of an openly gay politician in Milk – to appear as a guest, on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Picking my nose. I do that occasionally."
– Nick Jonas, admitting to a habit he's glad the cameras didn't catch in his new movie, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, to PEOPLE
"Not many girls can climb the pole. She climbed the pole, and she did it well."
– The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke, praising costar Marisa Tomei for her portrayal of a stripper, while accepting the Independent Spirit Award for best actor
"I’m a fan of labels, but 'girlfriend' doesn’t always look good on me."
– Lauren Conrad, on her hush-hush relationship with actor Kyle Howard, to Seventeen
"I'm the ugliest woman I've ever seen in my life!"
– Tyler Perry, on playing a woman in four films and counting, to PEOPLE
"Winning is really a lot better than losing!"
– Six-time Academy Award nominee Kate Winslet, after her first win for The Reader, to reporters on Oscar night