10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Diddy wants to give Simon Cowell a run for his money, plus more from Jake Gyllenhaal, Regis Philbin and other stars
By Christie Larusso and Karen J. Quan Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP; Dan Steinberg/AP

"When I found out how much he was making a night, I was like, 'If they feel like calling me, I would love to sit next to Ellen.'"
Diddy, about taking over Simon Cowell's American Idol seat, on The Ellen Degeneres Show

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

"It's rainin' babies, hallelujah."
Kirstie Alley, congratulating expectant parents – and fellow Scientologists – John Travolta and Kelly Preston, to PEOPLE

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/Bravo; iStock

"A meatball without sauce – is that even legal?"
Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, on Rachael Ray

Credit: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

"I know I'll be a hockey mom."
Bristol Palin, to Harper's Bazaar

Credit: Luis Guerra Jr./Ramey

"It was like college days! Beer, the old hookah pipe, we got that filled up."
John Corbett, on filming Sex and the City 2 on location in the Middle East with his costars, to PEOPLE

Credit: Symons/Johnstone/Pacific Coast News; Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

"Lindsay Lohan has got to wear a little boozer bling."
Regis Philbin, colorfully referring to the starlet's new alcohol-monitoring anklet, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

Credit: Kristian Dowling/FOX/PictureGroup

"I always tell him all the time I want to slap him in the face."
– Runner-up Crystal Bowersox, on helping to boost American Idol winner Lee DeWyze's confidence, to PEOPLE

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

"He didn’t remember any of the conversation, which is a shame because he promised me his car and various other valuables, a few paintings."
The Edge, talking about his first conversation with Bono after the U2 frontman had emergency back surgery, in a video message on the band’s Web site

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Depends on what you call beating up. She performed the musical Cats for our parents, and she made me lick milk from a bowl while she sang, which was, in a way abuse."
Jake Gyllenhaal, when asked if big sister Maggie beat him up as a child, to PEOPLE

Credit: Robert Miller/Landov

"Where's your sense of humor tonight?"
Sarah Ferguson, making light of her latest royal scandal with a joke at a launch party for her new line of children's books, to PEOPLE

