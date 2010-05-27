10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"When I found out how much he was making a night, I was like, 'If they feel like calling me, I would love to sit next to Ellen.'"
– Diddy, about taking over Simon Cowell's American Idol seat, on The Ellen Degeneres Show
"It's rainin' babies, hallelujah."
– Kirstie Alley, congratulating expectant parents – and fellow Scientologists – John Travolta and Kelly Preston, to PEOPLE
"A meatball without sauce – is that even legal?"
– Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, on Rachael Ray
"I know I'll be a hockey mom."
– Bristol Palin, to Harper's Bazaar
"It was like college days! Beer, the old hookah pipe, we got that filled up."
– John Corbett, on filming Sex and the City 2 on location in the Middle East with his costars, to PEOPLE
"Lindsay Lohan has got to wear a little boozer bling."
– Regis Philbin, colorfully referring to the starlet's new alcohol-monitoring anklet, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I always tell him all the time I want to slap him in the face."
– Runner-up Crystal Bowersox, on helping to boost American Idol winner Lee DeWyze's confidence, to PEOPLE
"He didn’t remember any of the conversation, which is a shame because he promised me his car and various other valuables, a few paintings."
– The Edge, talking about his first conversation with Bono after the U2 frontman had emergency back surgery, in a video message on the band’s Web site
"Depends on what you call beating up. She performed the musical Cats for our parents, and she made me lick milk from a bowl while she sang, which was, in a way abuse."
– Jake Gyllenhaal, when asked if big sister Maggie beat him up as a child, to PEOPLE
"Where's your sense of humor tonight?"
– Sarah Ferguson, making light of her latest royal scandal with a joke at a launch party for her new line of children's books, to PEOPLE