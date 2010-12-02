10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"You're not a Marty. You might be Pumpkin."
– Jennifer Garner, bestowing Martha Stewart with a new nickname, on Martha Stewart's Holiday Open House
"But didn't you know that all my characters are gay?"
– Pirates of the Caribbean's Johnny Depp, recalling how he patronized Disney executives who questioned Captain Jack Sparrow's sexual orientation, to Vanity Fair
"Hosting [Saturday Night Live] is just as scary as getting naked on screen. Then, hosting the Oscars is like doing SNL naked."
– SNL veteran host Anne Hathaway, who's co-hosting the Academy Awards with James Franco in March, to E! online
"I mean, look at the guy. I have to say, he is a great kisser."
– Jim Carrey, complimenting his I Love You Phillip Morris costar partner Ewan McGregor, to Parade
"I'm standing there with him and thinking, 'He is darling. I mean, ah, we would get along great.' And then I go, 'Wait, I'm old enough to be his mom.'"
– Sheryl Crow, on her cougar crush Justin Timberlake, on The View
"It's time for me to sit down. Enough is enough. I'm 32, you know, my days are over."
– Chad Ochocinco, confirming that he is engaged to model Evelyn Lozada, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS FM radio show
"Well I can't bring 50 Cent with me because he's not a strong swimmer."
– Chelsea Handler, joking about why she didn't let her rumored boyfriend tag along on her recent Mexican vacation with Jennifer Aniston, on The Tonight Show
"Panda Express at JFK…I'm a classy broad."
– Mila Kunis, on her first post-diet meal after losing 20 lbs. for Black Swan, to MTV
"I end up at, like, CVS on the 24th being like, 'Maybe she'd like a little Godzilla that goes around.'"
– Ben Affleck, on shopping for the perfect Christmas gift for wife Jennifer Garner, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"'Wet' is the perfect anthem for Prince William or any playa to get the club smokin'."
– Snoop Dogg, introducing the royal bachelor party song he penned for the groom-to-be, in a press release