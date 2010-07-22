10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"It turns out he was far too legit to quit."
– Mad Men's Jon Hamm, on going up against MC Hammer at the Taco Bell Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"There's no way my love for fame and her love for puppies will ever work out successfully."
– Spencer Pratt, explaining why his marriage to Heidi Montag failed, to PEOPLE
"The only 'bookings' that i'm familiar with are Disney Films, never thought that i'd be 'booking' into Jail... eeeks."
– Lindsay Lohan, making light of her jail sentence, on Twitter
"The first time you do it, you're deeply considering an adult diaper."
– Ryan Reynolds, on strapping into a harness for the flying stunts in his new superhero film, The Green Lantern, to EW
"She was like, 'So let's review ... For 15 years people have been talking about your boobs. Earlier this year, you wrote about your hoo haw in a book. Now you're playing a crack ho on TV.' She was like, 'Do you think maybe you could do an animated movie next?'"
– Jennifer Love Hewitt, sharing her mom's reaction to her role as a prostitute in Lifetime's The Client List, to PEOPLE
"He really made me feel very, like…I don't know, like, I could fall in love with him! Like a teenager girl getting crazy."
– Penélope Cruz's new husband Javier Bardem, admitting his man crush on Brad Pitt, to Elle
"She should be so lucky."
– Saturday Night Live's Jason Sudeikis, on rumors of a reported romance with his Horrible Bosses costar Jennifer Aniston, to GQ
"I feel like a pilgrim from the friggin' '20s!"
– Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on washing her clothes in the sink on season 2 of MTV's Jersey Shore, premiering July 29
"You should assume that if he makes it down the aisle in one piece, it's going to be a major accomplishment."
– Secretary of State and mother of the bride-to-be Hillary Clinton, on husband Bill's emotional state as they prepare for daughter Chelsea's impending wedding, to NBC News
"Not to use a James Cameron reference, but it was like being in a little bit of an avatar. It's going to sound like, 'Oh, I was a frickin' avatar,' give me a break, I'm already vomiting."
– Leonardo DiCaprio, getting sick to his stomach talking about his Titanic fame, to Rolling Stone