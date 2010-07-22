10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jon Hamm can't touch MC Hammer, plus more from Snooki, Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Hollywood Press/Startraks; Jack Shea / Meet The Famous

"It turns out he was far too legit to quit."
Mad Men's Jon Hamm, on going up against MC Hammer at the Taco Bell Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: David Aguilera/BuzzFoto

"There's no way my love for fame and her love for puppies will ever work out successfully."
Spencer Pratt, explaining why his marriage to Heidi Montag failed, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Disney; David McNew/Getty

"The only 'bookings' that i'm familiar with are Disney Films, never thought that i'd be 'booking' into Jail... eeeks."
Lindsay Lohan, making light of her jail sentence, on Twitter

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

"The first time you do it, you're deeply considering an adult diaper."
Ryan Reynolds, on strapping into a harness for the flying stunts in his new superhero film, The Green Lantern, to EW

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

"She was like, 'So let's review ... For 15 years people have been talking about your boobs. Earlier this year, you wrote about your hoo haw in a book. Now you're playing a crack ho on TV.' She was like, 'Do you think maybe you could do an animated movie next?'"
Jennifer Love Hewitt, sharing her mom's reaction to her role as a prostitute in Lifetime's The Client List, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Tsuni/Gamma; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"He really made me feel very, like…I don't know, like, I could fall in love with him! Like a teenager girl getting crazy."
[CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] new husband Javier Bardem, admitting his man crush on Brad Pitt, to Elle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Evan Agostin/AP; Matt Baron/BEImages

"She should be so lucky."
Saturday Night Live's Jason Sudeikis, on rumors of a reported romance with his Horrible Bosses costar Jennifer Aniston, to GQ

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Robert Keshishian/London Ent./Splash News Online

"I feel like a pilgrim from the friggin' '20s!"
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on washing her clothes in the sink on season 2 of MTV's Jersey Shore, premiering July 29

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Gary Fabiano/Sipa

"You should assume that if he makes it down the aisle in one piece, it's going to be a major accomplishment."
– Secretary of State and mother of the bride-to-be Hillary Clinton, on husband Bill's emotional state as they prepare for daughter Chelsea's impending wedding, to NBC News

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Paramount; FOX

"Not to use a James Cameron reference, but it was like being in a little bit of an avatar. It's going to sound like, 'Oh, I was a frickin' avatar,' give me a break, I'm already vomiting."
Leonardo DiCaprio, getting sick to his stomach talking about his Titanic fame, to Rolling Stone

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso