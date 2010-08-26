10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"[I'm doing] 100 push ups every day. Then I meet up with The Situation. We have a crunch off."
– Jimmy Fallon, on his hardcore preparation for hosting the Emmys, to PEOPLE
"I feel like we paved the way for the destruction of morality on the tube."
– Mom-to-be Christina Applegate, on her raunchy '90s sitcom Married with Children, to Parade
"I'll be nice – until she does the first insane thing, which will probably be 20 minutes after she's out."
– Joan Rivers, vowing not to pick on Lindsay Lohan, to PEOPLE
"I was in a store in Las Vegas and they give celeb discounts. I gave my credit card and the clerk was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. I thought you were Jason Bateman.' "
– Jerry O'Connell, on his mistaken identity dis and dismiss, to PEOPLE
"OMG!! I'm on set @30 Rock next to Tina Fey amp MATT DAMON is sitting behind me! I went over amp said hi – think I just got pregnant!"
– Tracy Morgan's onscreen wife Sherri Shepherd, Tweeting her excitement for the former Sexiest Man Alive and fellow guest star on the comedy series
"I'll be a nice judge, but if I don't like what they do I will tell them to give up on their dreams."
– Paul Rudd, joking about filling Simon Cowell's judge's seat on American Idol, to MTV News
"I read that I've just had breast implants – happy to report still au naturel but I do wear exceptionally well cut bikinis…"
– Elizabeth Hurley, crediting her 40 and fab body to good genes and even better swimsuits, on Twitter
"When I get injured it's devastating because I know I won't be able to wear heels. I'm practically in tears."
– Fashionista Serena Williams, who's also has to forgo the U.S. Open due to her foot injury, to SOBeFiT magazine
"Omg, I was thinking the same thing, sweetie! That is awesome! I love you."
– Blake Shelton, sharing his patented response to fiancée Miranda Lambert on their wedding planning, to PEOPLE
"If he was of legal age…Justin Beiber has this swag to him."
– Kim Kardashian, toying with the possibility of dating the 16-year-old pop star, on Lopez Tonight