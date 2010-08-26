10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

It's Emmys "crunch time" for Jimmy Fallon and The Situation, plus more from Christina Applegate, Kim Kardashian and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"[I'm doing] 100 push ups every day. Then I meet up with The Situation. We have a crunch off."
Jimmy Fallon, on his hardcore preparation for hosting the Emmys, to PEOPLE

"I feel like we paved the way for the destruction of morality on the tube."
– Mom-to-be Christina Applegate, on her raunchy '90s sitcom Married with Children, to Parade

"I'll be nice – until she does the first insane thing, which will probably be 20 minutes after she's out."
Joan Rivers, vowing not to pick on Lindsay Lohan, to PEOPLE

"I was in a store in Las Vegas and they give celeb discounts. I gave my credit card and the clerk was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. I thought you were Jason Bateman.' "
Jerry O'Connell, on his mistaken identity dis and dismiss, to PEOPLE

"OMG!! I'm on set @30 Rock next to Tina Fey amp MATT DAMON is sitting behind me! I went over amp said hi – think I just got pregnant!"
– Tracy Morgan's onscreen wife Sherri Shepherd, Tweeting her excitement for the former Sexiest Man Alive and fellow guest star on the comedy series

"I'll be a nice judge, but if I don't like what they do I will tell them to give up on their dreams."
Paul Rudd, joking about filling Simon Cowell's judge's seat on American Idol, to MTV News

"I read that I've just had breast implants – happy to report still au naturel but I do wear exceptionally well cut bikinis…"
Elizabeth Hurley, crediting her 40 and fab body to good genes and even better swimsuits, on Twitter

"When I get injured it's devastating because I know I won't be able to wear heels. I'm practically in tears."
Fashionista Serena Williams, who's also has to forgo the U.S. Open due to her foot injury, to SOBeFiT magazine

"Omg, I was thinking the same thing, sweetie! That is awesome! I love you."
Blake Shelton, sharing his patented response to fiancée Miranda Lambert on their wedding planning, to PEOPLE

"If he was of legal age…Justin Beiber has this swag to him."
Kim Kardashian, toying with the possibility of dating the 16-year-old pop star, on Lopez Tonight

