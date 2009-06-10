10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"It's been a long strange trip since my days at Bayside."
– Mark-Paul Gosselaar, reprising his signature Saved by the Bell character Zack Morris, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon
"I always say, 'I'm sure I've got a few out there I don't know about' – Just a joke. Oh, great, I'm going to have to be reading about that one for a long time!"
– Cameron Diaz, quickly regretting her joke about having children, to reporters while promoting her new film My Sister's Keeper
"I was like, 'Oh, sh-t, they put me with the cute guy,'"
– Adam Lambert, on rooming with Kris Allen during American Idol, to Rolling Stone
"Sergeant, be honest, does this harness make my butt look big?"
– Stephen Colbert, during basic army training in Fort Jackson, S.C., on The Colbert Report
"It turns out that I have a way hotter body than she does, and that's been tough for her."
– Kathy Griffin, on appearing in a bikini next to Paris Hilton, on the Today Show
"Sometimes I will endanger my own life to pleasure a woman."
– Bret Michaels, who is diabetic, on holding off insulin to increase his blood sugar levels and sexual stamina, to Elle
"If I shave, I look like a fat Jodie Foster."
– The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis, on his signature beard, to EW
"Dwight Howard, I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say call me."
– Kelly Ripa, as guest cohost Anderson Cooper tried on the Orlando Magic basketball star's huge shoes, on Live! with Regis and Kelly
"For the record, Shrek and I are no relation."
– God of Carnage star James Gandolfini, setting the record straight, at the Tony Awards