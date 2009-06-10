10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has a Zack attack, plus more from Cameron Diaz, Stephen Colbert and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"It's been a long strange trip since my days at Bayside."
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, reprising his signature Saved by the Bell character Zack Morris, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"I always say, 'I'm sure I've got a few out there I don't know about' – Just a joke. Oh, great, I'm going to have to be reading about that one for a long time!"
Cameron Diaz, quickly regretting her joke about having children, to reporters while promoting her new film My Sister's Keeper

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

"I'm clearly not ugly."
Megan Fox, on whether she thinks she is good-looking, to EW

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

"I was like, 'Oh, sh-t, they put me with the cute guy,'"
Adam Lambert, on rooming with Kris Allen during American Idol, to Rolling Stone

Credit: Courtesy Comedy Central

"Sergeant, be honest, does this harness make my butt look big?"
Stephen Colbert, during basic army training in Fort Jackson, S.C., on The Colbert Report

Credit: Whittle/Turner/Splash News Online

"It turns out that I have a way hotter body than she does, and that's been tough for her."
Kathy Griffin, on appearing in a bikini next to Paris Hilton, on the Today Show

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"Sometimes I will endanger my own life to pleasure a woman."
Bret Michaels, who is diabetic, on holding off insulin to increase his blood sugar levels and sexual stamina, to Elle

Credit: CBS/Landov; Junko Kimura/Getty

"If I shave, I look like a fat Jodie Foster."
The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis, on his signature beard, to EW

Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters/Landov (inset)

"Dwight Howard, I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say call me."
Kelly Ripa, as guest cohost Anderson Cooper tried on the Orlando Magic basketball star's huge shoes, on Live! with Regis and Kelly

Credit: John Angelillo/Landov; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"For the record, Shrek and I are no relation."
God of Carnage star James Gandolfini, setting the record straight, at the Tony Awards

By Christie Larusso