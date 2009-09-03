10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

David considers a tattoo of Ellen, plus more from Drew Barrymore, Justin Timberlake and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Courtesy The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"I'm very tempted."
David Beckham, when asked by Ellen DeGeneres if he'd get a tattoo of her, on her talk show

2 of 10

Credit: Roger Walsh/Landov

"I definitely have that, like, feisty little boy inside of me, and when I drink he comes out."
Drew Barrymore, on her alter ego, to Time Out New York

3 of 10

Credit: INF

"I never call them guys. I always called them boys. Maybe it's a superiority complex."
Megan Fox, analyzing the way she refers to men, to Cosmopolitan

4 of 10

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

"We should all believe in something and I believe it's time for another shot of tequila."
Justin Timberlake, treating everyone at Palazzo Las Vegas's Lavoto nightclub to a free shot of his 901 tequila

5 of 10

Credit: Apega/Abaca

"Maybe my crazy time is coming up . . . Maybe I'm just a late bloomer."
Gwen Stefani, on not yet being a tabloid target, to Glamour

6 of 10

Credit: Amelie Mucci/LE/Splash News; Columbia TriStar Television/Everett

"I came in the Dawson's Creek era; it was all about tiny guys who looked like teenagers, and I haven't looked like a teenager ever. So I was, like, auditioning to be their dads. At 25."
Mad Men star Jon Hamm, on his foray into Hollywood, to Elle

7 of 10

Credit: Carlos Diaz/INF; Nick Sadler/Startraks

"Believe it or not, people don't come to see me really thinking I'm going to look like Jennifer Aniston."
Kathy Griffin, on audiences' attraction to her comedy rather than her looks, in her new memoir Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin

8 of 10

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

"Mercury poisoning sounds like a rich man's disease . . . like something you might get from the leather seats in your Lamborghini."
Jeremy Piven, joking about his controversial illness, on the Late Show with David Letterman

9 of 10

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

"I stand on principle where many people stand on money."
Paula Abdul, explaining why she left Idol, to TV Guide

10 of 10

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Landov

"Wow, that tastes even better than Latin Grammy."
Cookie Monster, after Sesame Street, which is celebrating 40 years on the air, received the lifetime achievement award, at the Daytime Emmy Awards

By Christie Larusso