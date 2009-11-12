10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If you're shocked that Britney was lip-syncing at her concert and want your money back, life may continue to be hard for you."
– John Mayer, Tweeting about Britney Spears's lip-synching controversy in Australia
"There's only one person I want to thank, and that is Jay for putting a ring on it."
– Beyoncé, giving hubby Jay-Z a shout-out while accepting the MTV Europe Music Award for video of the year for "Single Ladies"
"I like writing songs about douche bags who cheat on me, but I'm not going to say that in my monologue."
– Taylor Swift, singing as host of the comedy show
"Since I'm only doing one interview, better make it really, really big."
– Stephenie Meyer, author of the Twilight series, on sitting down for a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey, on her blog
"I'll tell you what I just said yesterday to somebody: 'Didn't I tell you don't use no f- flash on my daughter?'"
– Protective mom Halle Berry, recalling the last time she had to use her favorite cuss word, on The Tyra Show
"In prison – I went to prison by the way – I took pottery because that's one of the things that keeps you busy at night."
– Martha Stewart, on a favorite hobby of hers, on the Rachael Ray Show
"Yes, we're trying – we actually tried last night."
– Rod Stewart, revealing too much information about his attempts to have another child with wife Penny Lancaster, on British talk show GMTV
"I've met my hero, Donny Osmond."
– Susan Boyle, on the best part of singing on DWTS, to PEOPLE
"I'm varsity now, thank you."
– Dakota Fanning, clarifying her high school cheerleading status, to Teen Vogue
"I wake up in the morning and walk by the mirror and I'm like, 'Who's that?' I thought someone broke into my house!"
– Kellie Pickler, to PEOPLE on the CMA red carpet, about adjusting to her new red hair