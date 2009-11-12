10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

John puts Britney's lip-synching in perspective, plus more from Beyoncé, Susan Boyle and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: RTBS/GSI; Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

"If you're shocked that Britney was lip-syncing at her concert and want your money back, life may continue to be hard for you."
John Mayer, Tweeting about Britney Spears's lip-synching controversy in Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Sven Hoogerhuis/PictureGroup

"There's only one person I want to thank, and that is Jay for putting a ring on it."
Beyoncé, giving hubby Jay-Z a shout-out while accepting the MTV Europe Music Award for video of the year for "Single Ladies"

3 of 10

"I like writing songs about douche bags who cheat on me, but I'm not going to say that in my monologue."
Taylor Swift, singing as host of the comedy show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Charles Harris/AdMedia; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"Since I'm only doing one interview, better make it really, really big."
Stephenie Meyer, author of the Twilight series, on sitting down for a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey, on her blog

Catch up on everything New Moon!

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: INF

"I'll tell you what I just said yesterday to somebody: 'Didn't I tell you don't use no f- flash on my daughter?'"
– Protective mom Halle Berry, recalling the last time she had to use her favorite cuss word, on The Tyra Show

6 of 10

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

"In prison – I went to prison by the way – I took pottery because that's one of the things that keeps you busy at night."
Martha Stewart, on a favorite hobby of hers, on the Rachael Ray Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

"Yes, we're trying – we actually tried last night."
Rod Stewart, revealing too much information about his attempts to have another child with wife Penny Lancaster, on British talk show GMTV

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"I've met my hero, Donny Osmond."
Susan Boyle, on the best part of singing on DWTS, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Pacific Coast News

"I'm varsity now, thank you."
Dakota Fanning, clarifying her high school cheerleading status, to Teen Vogue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

"I wake up in the morning and walk by the mirror and I'm like, 'Who's that?' I thought someone broke into my house!"
Kellie Pickler, to PEOPLE on the CMA red carpet, about adjusting to her new red hair

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso