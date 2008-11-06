10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"See, this one even comes with a phone. So he can break up with other dolls."
– Taylor Swift, taking a dig at ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas's doll, on her MySpace vlog
"I am still, at heart – and always will be – just a punk kid with tattoos."
– Angelina Jolie, on how she sees herself, to Harper's Bazaar
"Miss Piggy and Chicken Little may rest easy, but gay people in Florida and California can no longer get married."
– Samantha Ronson, on voters' approval of animal rights and a ban on gay marriage, on her MySpace blog
"You know, once a fat kid, always a fat kid."
– Kate Winslet, on how she feels about her body, to Vanity Fair
"Tired old diva b----."
– Cher, describing who she really is despite her ever-changing look, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"You do look good in my shirt. And out of it! But that's a different story."
– Keith Urban, making wife Nicole Kidman blush in the audience, at a party for his recent hit song, "You Look Good in My Shirt"
"I stopped reading [the book] when it said, 'Even in the rain he looked like he was in an underwear commercial.'"
– Twilight star Robert Pattinson, on why he initially thought he wasn't right for film's romantic lead, to EW
"He's producing my next record."
– Bette Midler, joking about another collaboration with rapper 50 Cent, after working together to open The Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden in Queens, N.Y.
"Oh, Bush impression – I'll miss you the most."
– Jon Stewart, after doing some of his final President George W. Bush impersonations, on The Daily Show