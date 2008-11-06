10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"See, this one even comes with a phone. So he can break up with other dolls."

Taylor Swift, taking a dig at ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas's doll, on her MySpace vlog

"I am still, at heart – and always will be – just a punk kid with tattoos."

Angelina Jolie, on how she sees herself, to Harper's Bazaar

"Are you saying I was right all along?"

Joy Behar, in response to her Republican cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who called the election results a on The View

"Miss Piggy and Chicken Little may rest easy, but gay people in Florida and California can no longer get married."

Samantha Ronson, on voters' approval of animal rights and a ban on gay marriage, on her MySpace blog

"You know, once a fat kid, always a fat kid."

Kate Winslet, on how she feels about her body, to Vanity Fair

"Tired old diva b----."

Cher, describing who she really is despite her ever-changing look, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"You do look good in my shirt. And out of it! But that's a different story."

Keith Urban, making wife Nicole Kidman blush in the audience, at a party for his recent hit song, "You Look Good in My Shirt"

"I stopped reading [the book] when it said, 'Even in the rain he looked like he was in an underwear commercial.'"

Twilight star Robert Pattinson, on why he initially thought he wasn't right for film's romantic lead, to EW

"He's producing my next record."

Bette Midler, joking about another collaboration with rapper 50 Cent, after working together to open The Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden in Queens, N.Y.

"Oh, Bush impression – I'll miss you the most."

Jon Stewart, after doing some of his final President George W. Bush impersonations, on The Daily Show

