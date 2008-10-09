10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Straight shooter Dolly Parton finds common ground with Sarah Palin, plus more from Halle Berry, Matt Damon and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Louis Lanzano/AP; DOD/Abaca

"Both small town girls . . . We both carry an AK-47."
Dolly Parton, pointing out what she has in common with Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, to Extra

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

"Loves it."
Martin Sheen, borrowing one of Paris Hilton's catchphrases for a spoof video with the heiress, on funnyordie.com

3 of 10

"Being 42 and having just had a baby, I think I'll take it."
Halle Berry, on being named the sexiest woman alive by Esquire magazine

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Matingas/Mo/Bauer-Griffin

"It's like The Bourne Identity. I'm starting to learn the ways of the ninja."
Zac Efron, on how he's learned to escape the paparazzi, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Miami Herald/MCT/Landov

"I knew I was in trouble when the old guy with the oxygen tank passed me."
The Bourne Identity star Matt Damon, joking about his recent appearance in a Miami marathon, to the Miami Herald

6 of 10

Credit: RD/Dziekan/Retna; Alexandra Buxbaum/Rex USA

"What's up? I need some money."
30 Rock star Tracy Morgan, on what he's going to say to Oprah Winfrey when she guest stars on his show, at VH1's Hip Hop Honors

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

"Don't be an ass."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, sharing the advice she gave to graduates during a commencement address, on Ellen

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic; Paul Zimmerman/AdMedia

"Look, don't even ask it. I will not be your vice president. I have to be on the top of the ticket."
Clint Eastwood, recalling what he told John McCain at a political event, to reporters at the Directors Guild of America

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Neill J Schutzer/Ramey

"I dress like a 30-year-old woman."
– Sixteen-year-old Selena Gomez, on her sense of style, to TV Guide

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Keep that clapping going. My ego needs it right now."
Madonna, warming up the crowd at Madison Square Garden during the New York City stop of her Sticky amp Sweet tour

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff