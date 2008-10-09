10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Both small town girls . . . We both carry an AK-47."
– Dolly Parton, pointing out what she has in common with Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, to Extra
"Loves it."
– Martin Sheen, borrowing one of Paris Hilton's catchphrases for a spoof video with the heiress, on funnyordie.com
"Being 42 and having just had a baby, I think I'll take it."
– Halle Berry, on being named the sexiest woman alive by Esquire magazine
"It's like The Bourne Identity. I'm starting to learn the ways of the ninja."
– Zac Efron, on how he's learned to escape the paparazzi, to PEOPLE
"I knew I was in trouble when the old guy with the oxygen tank passed me."
– The Bourne Identity star Matt Damon, joking about his recent appearance in a Miami marathon, to the Miami Herald
"What's up? I need some money."
– 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan, on what he's going to say to Oprah Winfrey when she guest stars on his show, at VH1's Hip Hop Honors
"Don't be an ass."
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus, sharing the advice she gave to graduates during a commencement address, on Ellen
"Look, don't even ask it. I will not be your vice president. I have to be on the top of the ticket."
– Clint Eastwood, recalling what he told John McCain at a political event, to reporters at the Directors Guild of America
"I dress like a 30-year-old woman."
– Sixteen-year-old Selena Gomez, on her sense of style, to TV Guide
"Keep that clapping going. My ego needs it right now."
– Madonna, warming up the crowd at Madison Square Garden during the New York City stop of her Sticky amp Sweet tour