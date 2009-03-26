10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Botox puts a wrinkle in Jenny and Jim's sex life, plus more from President Obama, Dolly Parton and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Tsuni/gammaUSA

"The sex is still awesome ... [But] he might not know it because my face is frozen."
Jenny McCarthy, referring to her boyfriend of three years, Jim Carrey, and her use of Botox, on The Oprah Winfrey Show

2 of 10

Credit: Finalpixx, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Robert Pattinson in a word: dreamy."
Ryan Reynolds, joking about his love for the movie Twilight, to MTV

3 of 10

Credit: Jim Young/Corbis, inset: Charles Sykes/Rex USA

"I do think in Washington, it's a little bit like American Idol. But everybody is Simon Cowell."
President Barack Obama, comparing his new job to the singing competition and its infamous judge, on The Tonight Show

4 of 10

"I think what [President Obama] was trying to say was Washington's become more intelligent."
Simon Cowell, making the best of a presidential insult, on The Tonight Show

5 of 10

Credit: ABC

"You're like a match – hot on the top, wooden on the bottom."
DWTS judge Len Goodman, pointing out the stiff moves of contestant Holly Madison, on the dance competition

6 of 10

Credit: Kii Arens

"I'll be making records if I have to sell them out of the trunk of my car. I've done that in my past, and I'd do it again."
Dolly Parton, on doing whatever it takes to keep making music, to AARP

7 of 10

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

"I can't tell [who's who]!"
Charlie Sheen, on his new twin boys Bob and Max, to Entertainment Tonight

8 of 10

Credit: Andrea Venturini/Bauer-Griffin

"We wanted to make sure we had the pre-nup just right."
David Letterman, on the 23-year courtship with new wife Regina Lasko, on The Late Show

9 of 10

"I doubled up on the meds so I'm ready for all your jokes this morning."
Matt Lauer, returning to work after a biking accident with a deer, on Today

10 of 10

Credit: Courtesy of Ellen

"Maybe I'll wear pants, too."
Oprah Winfrey, coordinating outfits with the pant-loving Ellen DeGeneres for their upcoming appearance together on the cover of O magazine, on DeGeneres's talk show

By People Staff