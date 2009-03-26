10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The sex is still awesome ... [But] he might not know it because my face is frozen."
– Jenny McCarthy, referring to her boyfriend of three years, Jim Carrey, and her use of Botox, on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"Robert Pattinson in a word: dreamy."
– Ryan Reynolds, joking about his love for the movie Twilight, to MTV
"I do think in Washington, it's a little bit like American Idol. But everybody is Simon Cowell."
– President Barack Obama, comparing his new job to the singing competition and its infamous judge, on The Tonight Show
"I think what [President Obama] was trying to say was Washington's become more intelligent."
– Simon Cowell, making the best of a presidential insult, on The Tonight Show
"You're like a match – hot on the top, wooden on the bottom."
– DWTS judge Len Goodman, pointing out the stiff moves of contestant Holly Madison, on the dance competition
"I'll be making records if I have to sell them out of the trunk of my car. I've done that in my past, and I'd do it again."
– Dolly Parton, on doing whatever it takes to keep making music, to AARP
"I can't tell [who's who]!"
– Charlie Sheen, on his new twin boys Bob and Max, to Entertainment Tonight
"We wanted to make sure we had the pre-nup just right."
– David Letterman, on the 23-year courtship with new wife Regina Lasko, on The Late Show
"I doubled up on the meds so I'm ready for all your jokes this morning."
– Matt Lauer, returning to work after a biking accident with a deer, on Today
"Maybe I'll wear pants, too."
– Oprah Winfrey, coordinating outfits with the pant-loving Ellen DeGeneres for their upcoming appearance together on the cover of O magazine, on DeGeneres's talk show