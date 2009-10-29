10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I know a couple other guys were singing and they won't say it, but I'm man enough to say that Fergie's 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' Crap! I would sing that in the gym."
– Jay- Z, manning up to working out to the pop star, to HuffingtonPost.com
"Playing a creepy, unstable character was something I always wanted to do."
– Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, on her soon-to-be axed Melrose Place character, to EW
"They have to make sure they're able to re-sign Kate Hudson for next year."
– David Letterman, joking about the NY Yankees' most famous fan, on his late show
"Cute's good. But cute only lasts for so long."
– First Lady Michelle Obama, advising women to see past the looks in order to find a good man, to Glamour
"He has 'mantrums.'"
– Hailey Glassman, referring to boyfriend Jon Gosselin and his angry outbursts, to The Insider
"I thought the end of the world was going to come so I didn't have to pay any of my bills."
– View co-host and former Jehovah's Witness Sherri Shepherd, joking about her dodgy pre-stardom life, on The Bonnie Hunt Show
"I would love to have a massive party and meet all the sweaty, geeky, awesome fans who posted on the Internet and believed in the film. I just want to thank them."
– Micah Sloat, breakout star of the independent-turned-box-office-hit Paranormal Activity, to EW
•"At any point during [Dancing with the Stars], did you consider using witch craft to help you?"
– Jimmy Kimmel, to eliminated contestant and former Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart, on his late-night show
•"Whoa, hold on. The joke is like 1996."
– Melissa Joan Hart
•"But you know what, so are you, to be honest."
– Kimmel's retort