10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jay-Z mans up to working out to Fergie, plus more from Michelle Obama, Diddy and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I know a couple other guys were singing and they won't say it, but I'm man enough to say that Fergie's 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' Crap! I would sing that in the gym."
Jay- Z, manning up to working out to the pop star, to HuffingtonPost.com

"Playing a creepy, unstable character was something I always wanted to do."
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, on her soon-to-be axed Melrose Place character, to EW

"They have to make sure they're able to re-sign Kate Hudson for next year."
David Letterman, joking about the NY Yankees' most famous fan, on his late show

"Cute's good. But cute only lasts for so long."
– First Lady Michelle Obama, advising women to see past the looks in order to find a good man, to Glamour

"He has 'mantrums.'"
Hailey Glassman, referring to boyfriend Jon Gosselin and his angry outbursts, to The Insider

"'You're marrying your mother – but she is just thinner and prettier.'"
– The Jonas Brothers' mom Denise Jonas, on how she teases her engaged son Kevin, to PEOPLE

"I thought the end of the world was going to come so I didn't have to pay any of my bills."
View co-host and former Jehovah's Witness Sherri Shepherd, joking about her dodgy pre-stardom life, on The Bonnie Hunt Show

"BRAZIL!!!!! A--! A--! A--! Phat round beautiful A--ES!!!!! Everywhere! Its a A-- suniami!!!!!!!! I think I like it here!!! Lol"
Diddy, taking in the local sights during his South American trip, on Twitter

"I would love to have a massive party and meet all the sweaty, geeky, awesome fans who posted on the Internet and believed in the film. I just want to thank them."
Micah Sloat, breakout star of the independent-turned-box-office-hit Paranormal Activity, to EW

•"At any point during [Dancing with the Stars], did you consider using witch craft to help you?"
Jimmy Kimmel, to eliminated contestant and former Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart, on his late-night show

•"Whoa, hold on. The joke is like 1996."
Melissa Joan Hart

•"But you know what, so are you, to be honest."
Kimmel's retort

By Christie Larusso