10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"It sure would be handy to have that lasso."
– Beyoncé, on her dream of playing Wonder Woman, to the Los Angeles Times
"I love Chuck Bass. I want to be his friend."
– Lindsay Lohan, on her favorite Gossip Girl character, to Harper's Bazaar
"But then she went really quiet and she was like, 'Can you bite me?' "
– Twilight star Robert Pattinson, recalling an unusual encounter with a 7-year-old fan, to E! Online
"He did get more votes than I got. I guess I can live with it."
– Sen. Hillary Clinton, on American Idol winner and surprise musical guest David Cook, at Glamour magazine's annual Women of the Year awards
"Eli Wallach is my very own Sexiest Man Alive!"
– Kate Winslet, on her 92-year-old Holiday costar, at a gala honoring the actor
"I can't wait to see if he's wearing a shirt or not. I know the man can afford one."
– Carrie Underwood, introducing Kid Rock, at the Country Music Association Awards
"Thankfully all three nipples are fine."
– Ryan Reynolds, joking about his fear of nipple chafing after running the New York City Marathon, on Rachael Ray
"If a man says something in the forest and his wife isn't there to hear him, he's still wrong."
– Michael J. Fox, giving marital advice to newly wed and Team Fox marathoner Ryan Reynolds, on Rachael Ray
"I want to be the Mac Daddy of Forbes!"
– Toby Keith, sharing his desire to top the magazine's list of highest earning musicians, to PEOPLE
"I sleep two hours, wake up, and cry. Sleep two hours, wake up, and cry."
– John McCain, joking about life after losing the presidential election, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno