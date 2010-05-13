10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"The Jake Gyllenhaal workout plan…starts with growing long, long hair…gorgeous greasy locks and then washing every day….Wash, shampoo, then condition. Washing works the biceps and then the triceps by conditioning. And vigorously rubbing all of your body with soap really defines the abs and the pectoral muscles. And if you do squats while you're bathing – that's it!"

– Jake Gyllenhaal, joking with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his super-buff Prince of Persia look