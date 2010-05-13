10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"The Jake Gyllenhaal workout plan…starts with growing long, long hair…gorgeous greasy locks and then washing every day….Wash, shampoo, then condition. Washing works the biceps and then the triceps by conditioning. And vigorously rubbing all of your body with soap really defines the abs and the pectoral muscles. And if you do squats while you're bathing – that's it!"
– Jake Gyllenhaal, joking with Entertainment Tonight Canada about his super-buff Prince of Persia look
"Kristen's pregnant."
– Robert Pattinson, dodging the question of whether he's dating his Eclipse costar Kristen Stewart by starting a rumor, on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"[Ben Stiller] won't win…[Bradley Cooper] doesn't deserve to be on that list…[Ryan Reynolds's] eyes are too close together."
– The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis, sizing up his competition for MTV Movie Award's best comedic performance, to MTV
"At this point, we're still trying not to, but I can't wait to not try not to."
– Pink, on her plans to start a family with husband Carey Hart, to Cosmopolitan magazine
"You go through the works, and then you're like this perfectly prepared sausage…no one ever sees what goes in."
– Scarlett Johansson, explaining how she glams up for red carpet appearances, to V magazine
"It's my novel called Modelland (pronounced "Model Land") that takes you to a fantastical place you've never seen, or heard about, or read about before…Where dreams come true and life can change in the blink of a smoky eye."
– Former supermodel Tyra Banks, introducing her latest venture on Tyra.com
"She's 53 and I'm 49. Soulmates is for Romeo and Juliet. This is, 'Hey, I try not to fart in your presence.'"
– Sex and the City 2's John Corbett, on his eight-year relationship with actress Bo Derek, to PEOPLE
"I also try to read all of my fan mail. A lot of them send me candy, which I'm not allowed to eat 'cause my mom says it might be poisonous."
– Justin Bieber, to Time magazine
"When I first heard about the campaign to get me to host Saturday Night Live, I didn't know what Facebook was. And now that I do know what it is, I have to say it sounds like a huge waste of time."
– Betty White, during her SNL opening monologue
"I'm made of 99% ham and 1% water. I was just cooked that way!"
– Mike Myers, on how he's naturally a goofball, to Parade