10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"If we only wore the same size!"
– Cameron Diaz, on making a style connection with her Knight and Day costar Tom Cruise's little fashionista Suri, to E!
"[My] mom is a moral woman...let's just leave that one for what it is...because that rumor just grossed and weirded me out... "
– Justin Bieber, denying reports that his mom Pattie Lynn Mallette is posing for Playboy, on Twitter
"We have a really strong, really weird codependent, almost Bella/Edward relationship. I'm going to be a crazy cat lady one day, I'm sure."
– Kristen Stewart, obsessing about her cat Max, to PEOPLE
"My husband, who's half Irish, half Jewish, which I like to say, is a man who can think and drink."
– The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies, bragging about her lawyer husband Keith Lieberthal, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"There wasn't one boo. Not one hiss. The Apple guy brought me in away from the paparazzi. Period. I was content in line. I wish I'd stayed."
– Jason Bateman, initially defending himself on Twitter after jumping a long line of people waiting to purchase the newest iPhone at an L.A. Apple store
"Read my eyebrows: No Botox!"
– Kate Gosselin, squashing rumors she went under the needle, to PEOPLE
"My wife is having a cougar crush right now. And I think I had a man cougar crush for a minute, too."
– Peter Facinelli, after wife Jennie Garth introduced him to Sterling Knight, the 21-year-old star of Sonny with a Chance, to E!
"I'm possibly the only person living in Hollywood that has no intention of acting."
– Fashion designer Victoria Beckham, to PEOPLE
"I'm taping the delivery, you know, wrapped up in the miracle of life, and suddenly Kelly starts swearing because the epidural didn't work."
– Joey Fatone, on the birth of his second daughter Kloey, to PEOPLE
"Were you doing something with the teacher, James?"
– Sherri Shepherd, grilling James Franco on how he completed 62 college credits in one semester at UCLA, on The View