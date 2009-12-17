10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Get ready for Snoop's shizzlatin' GPS system, plus more from Tom Brady, Carrie Underwood and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Anders Krusberg/The Wendy Williams Show

"We got sick and tired of hearing that lady tell us, 'Turn left! Turn Right!'"
Snoop Dogg, on lending his voice to TomTom GPS car navigation systems, on the Wendy Williams Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin; Ramey

"For about the next 15 minutes I couldn't even hear anything anybody was saying to me 'cause all I could think was, 'Well I've made a terrible mistake. Can you put it back on?'"
Sarah Jessica Parker, questioning her decision to remove her "signature" mole after being confronted by a fan, on the Late Show with David Letterman

3 of 10

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"I certainly want a name that I can pronounce!"
Tom Brady, on the one caveat to giving his still-unnamed week-and-half-old son a Brazilian name to honor his wife Gisele Bündchen's heritage, in an interview on WEEI Sports Radio

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Jim Ruymen/Landov; Jim Smeal/BEImages

"Ho, ho, ho! Somebody's going to have a good night tonight."
Golden Globe Award nominees announcer Justin Timberlake, joking to fellow announcer John Krasinski after naming Krasinski's fiancée Emily Blunt as a contender for best actress in a motion picture drama

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Steve Ross/Capital Pictures/AdMedia

"I was really into soap operas. I'd begin with Days of Our Lives, then Another World, and finish off with General Hospital. And before dinner I'd watch Oprah."
Rachel McAdams, admitting to being a TV junkie in high school, to Vogue

6 of 10

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

"I feel smarter already."
Nicole Richie, debuting her new brunette locks, at the launch of her holiday collection for her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry line

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Universal Pictures/Everett

"Animals aren’t easy, but what’s annoying about children is that everyone loves them and I resent that. I only work with ugly children."
Hugh Grant, jokingly comparing working with animals versus toiling on set with kids, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Scott Kirkland/INF

"Two kids is good; three is fine. Four? Somebody's getting something done, because we ain't having five!"
Carrie Underwood, on doing some family planning, to Self magazine

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

"It's like having a really hot, you know, cousin and everybody talks about wanting to sleep with your cousin and you're like dude, don't say that to me."
Up In the Air and New Moon's Anna Kendrick, on her lusted-after costars George Clooney and Rob Pattinson, on The View

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks; Jennifer Mitchell/Splash News Online

"My Kermie is nothing like [Tiger]. I just want to say, he would never do anything untoward moi, but, if he did, you can rest assured there'd be a hole in one, and he'd be the one!"
Miss Piggy, chiming in on the Tiger Woods scandal during a sit-down on The Wendy Williams Show

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso