10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"We got sick and tired of hearing that lady tell us, 'Turn left! Turn Right!'"
– Snoop Dogg, on lending his voice to TomTom GPS car navigation systems, on the Wendy Williams Show
"For about the next 15 minutes I couldn't even hear anything anybody was saying to me 'cause all I could think was, 'Well I've made a terrible mistake. Can you put it back on?'"
– Sarah Jessica Parker, questioning her decision to remove her "signature" mole after being confronted by a fan, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"I certainly want a name that I can pronounce!"
– Tom Brady, on the one caveat to giving his still-unnamed week-and-half-old son a Brazilian name to honor his wife Gisele Bündchen's heritage, in an interview on WEEI Sports Radio
"Ho, ho, ho! Somebody's going to have a good night tonight."
– Golden Globe Award nominees announcer Justin Timberlake, joking to fellow announcer John Krasinski after naming Krasinski's fiancée Emily Blunt as a contender for best actress in a motion picture drama
"I was really into soap operas. I'd begin with Days of Our Lives, then Another World, and finish off with General Hospital. And before dinner I'd watch Oprah."
– Rachel McAdams, admitting to being a TV junkie in high school, to Vogue
"I feel smarter already."
– Nicole Richie, debuting her new brunette locks, at the launch of her holiday collection for her House of Harlow 1960 jewelry line
"Animals aren’t easy, but what’s annoying about children is that everyone loves them and I resent that. I only work with ugly children."
– Hugh Grant, jokingly comparing working with animals versus toiling on set with kids, to PEOPLE
"Two kids is good; three is fine. Four? Somebody's getting something done, because we ain't having five!"
– Carrie Underwood, on doing some family planning, to Self magazine
"It's like having a really hot, you know, cousin and everybody talks about wanting to sleep with your cousin and you're like dude, don't say that to me."
– Up In the Air and New Moon's Anna Kendrick, on her lusted-after costars George Clooney and Rob Pattinson, on The View
"My Kermie is nothing like [Tiger]. I just want to say, he would never do anything untoward moi, but, if he did, you can rest assured there'd be a hole in one, and he'd be the one!"
– Miss Piggy, chiming in on the Tiger Woods scandal during a sit-down on The Wendy Williams Show