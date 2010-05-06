10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"All it took was the complete box set of Richard Simmons' workout plan."
– Bradley Cooper, on his action-star abs for his new film The A-Team, to PEOPLE
"I'm getting death threats. This is unBeliebable!!!"
– Kim Kardashian, who became a target of Justin Bieber fans after the tween heartthrob jokingly referred to her as his girlfriend in a photo on Twitter
"Very little nudity. Just a little."
– Betty White, revealing details of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, on the Today show
"I felt like I'd walked into an American teen movie. I picked up the red cups. I was like, Wow, they really do drink from these."
– Emma Watson, on attending her first frat party at Brown University, to Vanity Fair
"My mom's a secret Rastafarian so [she plays] Bob Marley around the house."
– Jenna Bush, outing former First Lady Laura Bush on The Oprah Winfrey Show
"People say that I'm miserable all the time. It's not that I'm miserable, it's just that somebody's yelling at me."
– Kristen Stewart, blaming the paparazzi for her red carpet demeanor, to Elle
"The Jonas Brothers are here…Sasha and Malia are huge fans. But boys, don't get any ideas. I have two words for you: predator drones."
– President Barack Obama, calling out the tween heartthrobs at the White House Correspondents' dinner
"Right when you think you've made it, you get knocked down."
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on the misspelling of her last name on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as reported by the Associated Press
"Pretty girls just lie there. Us girls who grew up a little more homely have to try a lot harder."
– Courtney Love, revealing why she's good in bed, on the Fuse TV show On the Record
"We're going to church."
– California lottery winner Jacki Wells Cisneros, sharing her and her husband's plans after hitting the $266 million Mega Millions jackpot, on the Today show