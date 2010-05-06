10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Bradley Cooper only sweats to Richard Simmons, plus more from Kristen Stewart, President Barack Obama and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: INF; Roger Wong/INF

"All it took was the complete box set of Richard Simmons' workout plan."
Bradley Cooper, on his action-star abs for his new film The A-Team, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Coutesy Justin Bieber

"I'm getting death threats. This is unBeliebable!!!"
Kim Kardashian, who became a target of Justin Bieber fans after the tween heartthrob jokingly referred to her as his girlfriend in a photo on Twitter

3 of 10

Credit: John Spellman/Retna

"Very little nudity. Just a little."
Betty White, revealing details of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, on the Today show

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

"I felt like I'd walked into an American teen movie. I picked up the red cups. I was like, Wow, they really do drink from these."
Emma Watson, on attending her first frat party at Brown University, to Vanity Fair

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"My mom's a secret Rastafarian so [she plays] Bob Marley around the house."
Jenna Bush, outing former First Lady Laura Bush on The Oprah Winfrey Show

6 of 10

Credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage; Ian Gavan/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

"People say that I'm miserable all the time. It's not that I'm miserable, it's just that somebody's yelling at me."
Kristen Stewart, blaming the paparazzi for her red carpet demeanor, to Elle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage; Charles Dharapak/AP

"The Jonas Brothers are here…Sasha and Malia are huge fans. But boys, don't get any ideas. I have two words for you: predator drones."
President Barack Obama, calling out the tween heartthrobs at the White House Correspondents' dinner

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR Photos

"Right when you think you've made it, you get knocked down."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on the misspelling of her last name on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, as reported by the Associated Press

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

"Pretty girls just lie there. Us girls who grew up a little more homely have to try a lot harder."
Courtney Love, revealing why she's good in bed, on the Fuse TV show On the Record

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

"We're going to church."
California lottery winner Jacki Wells Cisneros, sharing her and her husband's plans after hitting the $266 million Mega Millions jackpot, on the Today show

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso