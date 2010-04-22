10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jimmy Kimmel blames the eight for Kate Gosselin's Dancing fate, plus more from Tina Fey, Oprah and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Did the kids, at any point, say to you, 'You know Mom, if you got us each a cell phone, we could have given you a lot more votes. You probably could have won this thing,'?"
Jimmy Kimmel, teasing Kate Gosselin about her DWTS elimination, on his late show

"You're not going to find me at 4 a.m. hitting up the club, bottle full of bub."
– Homebody Scarlett Johansson, to InStyle

"He actually pays me money to keep my clothes on!"
Kelly Ripa, joking about her love life with husband Mark Consuelos, to PEOPLE

"My wife tried to get me to take a mushroom, but I was too scared. Instead I watched a documentary on the man who invented LSD."
James Marsden, on how he prepped for his role in Death at a Funeral, to USA Today

"If you want to see what this dress looks like on a ripsh-t surfer body, look over there. I wear it with a sweater."
Tina Fey, on donning the same dress as Sheryl Crow at the Matrix Awards

"I have a deal with the studio and it goes like this: Any movie I make that makes over a billion dollars goes out without a bunch of crap trailers for your other movies."
– Director James Cameron, on Avatar's all-movie-no-extras DVD, to EW.com

"Look at little chocolate me!"
Oprah Winfrey, marveling at the confectionary version of herself on a cake made by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, on her talk show

"The only things that will get a married man laid that won't get a single man laid are adultery and whores."
Mad Men's Christina Hendricks, reminding men that marriage changes very little, in her letter to the opposite sex for Esquire magazine

"I know I'm A-list because I went to Burger King yesterday and the fat girl behind the register put an extra whopper with cheese in my bag and two extra apple pies and then she winked at me. That's when you know you're at the top…"
Tracy Morgan, illustrating his celebrity status on The Daily Show

"All the time. When she's chained up."
Stephen Moyer, when asked if he calls fiancée Anna Paquin by her onscreen moniker Sookie, to Details magazine

By Christie Larusso