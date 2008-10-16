10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Mark Walhberg covers up his naked past for the sake of his kids, plus more from Angelina, Zac Efron and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Between the music stuff, the underwear stuff and then Boogie Nights, I have a lot of explaining to do."
Mark Walhberg, on why he hides certain career moves from his young children, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"I couldn't drag Tony into Neiman Marcus if I tried."
Jessica Simpson, dismissing rumors that she and NFL beau Tony Romo shopped for an engagement ring at the department store, to Entertainment Tonight

"I wet myself, Fergie-style."
Katy Perry, explaining what happened after she was asked to host MTV's Europe Music Awards, to MTV

"Jack Black is like De Niro to the kids."
Angelina Jolie, on her children's love of her Kung Fu Panda costar, to The New York Times

"I've already fallen in love with 20 guys since I've been here."
Miley Cyrus, on visiting London, to reporters on the BBC's Switch Live

"I understand. I want to mob him all the time, I do."
Vanessa Paradis, sympathizing with boyfriend Johnny Depp's female fans, to the U.K. edition of Elle

"We don't call them crazed fans, we call them moms."
Zac Efron, describing the frenzy of older female fans at Spain's premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

See exclusive photos from PEOPLE's HSM shoot.

"I'm not afraid to say I have imaginary friends."
Diddy, claiming he feels Frank Sinatra's, to PEOPLE

"If she wins, I'm done . . . And by 'I'm done,' I mean I'm leaving Earth."
Tina Fey, on what she'll do if Sarah Palin is elected Vice President, to TV Guide

"Drinks are on this brother!"
Project Runway winner Leanne Marshall, after earning the $100,000 prize, on the season 5 finale

By People Staff