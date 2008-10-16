10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Between the music stuff, the underwear stuff and then Boogie Nights, I have a lot of explaining to do."
– Mark Walhberg, on why he hides certain career moves from his young children, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I couldn't drag Tony into Neiman Marcus if I tried."
– Jessica Simpson, dismissing rumors that she and NFL beau Tony Romo shopped for an engagement ring at the department store, to Entertainment Tonight
"I wet myself, Fergie-style."
– Katy Perry, explaining what happened after she was asked to host MTV's Europe Music Awards, to MTV
"Jack Black is like De Niro to the kids."
– Angelina Jolie, on her children's love of her Kung Fu Panda costar, to The New York Times
"I've already fallen in love with 20 guys since I've been here."
– Miley Cyrus, on visiting London, to reporters on the BBC's Switch Live
"I understand. I want to mob him all the time, I do."
– Vanessa Paradis, sympathizing with boyfriend Johnny Depp's female fans, to the U.K. edition of Elle
"We don't call them crazed fans, we call them moms."
– Zac Efron, describing the frenzy of older female fans at Spain's premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"I'm not afraid to say I have imaginary friends."
– Diddy, claiming he feels Frank Sinatra's, to PEOPLE
"If she wins, I'm done . . . And by 'I'm done,' I mean I'm leaving Earth."
– Tina Fey, on what she'll do if Sarah Palin is elected Vice President, to TV Guide
"Drinks are on this brother!"
– Project Runway winner Leanne Marshall, after earning the $100,000 prize, on the season 5 finale