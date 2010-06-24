10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

90210 – that's Tori Spelling's no-friend zone, plus more from Lady Gaga, Jerry Seinfeld and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Everett

"All my cast members hate me."
Tori Spelling, revealing her perception of her former 90210 costars, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Mark Brendel/ABC

"I think it was jealousy that killed us. I can't call Steven Spielberg and say, 'Hey, put her in your new movie.'"
The Bachelor's Jake Pavelka, on breaking up with fiancée Vienna Girardi, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: INF

"When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, 'Bitch, you're Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.'"
Lady Gaga, on her daily pep talk, to Rolling Stone

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Jack Shea/Meet The Famous; Anthony J. Causi/Splash News Online

"It's fair to say that we're all big fans of Lady Gaga – lame, out-of-it white guys in their mid-50s is her core audience."
Jerry Seinfeld, joking about the singer after she flipped the bird at a Mets game while sitting in the comedian's Citi Field suite

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Charley Gallay/ACMA/Getty

"Every time she has an idea for the wedding that she tells me about, I tell her it's the same thing I was thinking. It's all good."
Blake Shelton, smooth talking his way through his engagement to fellow country star Miranda Lambert, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett

"Look, I'm salivating. They're delicious."
Salma Hayek, talking up her taste for grasshoppers, a Mexican delicacy, to David Letterman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Rob Hoffman/JBE/Getty; Sam Emerson

"I don't do boys with bands. I only do actors."
Miley Cyrus, clarifying her new dating rules, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Paul Fenton/Zuma

"I have thin hair but everyone my age does – unless you're George Clooney, and you hate those guys."
PEOPLE Country's hottest guy Tim McGraw, on why he loves his cowboy hats

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraks; Andrew Cooper/Disney

"It would be a bit of a stretch – but if Jake Gyllenhaal can be the Prince of Persia, I think that I can do that."
Megan Fox, on wanting to play Native American character Sarah Rainmaker in Gen 13, to Fox News

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Walter McBride/Retna; Splash News Online

"I genuinely thought it was a woman singing."
Daniel Radcliffe, on hearing Justin Bieber for the first time, to MTV

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso