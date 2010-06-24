10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"All my cast members hate me."
– Tori Spelling, revealing her perception of her former 90210 costars, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show
"I think it was jealousy that killed us. I can't call Steven Spielberg and say, 'Hey, put her in your new movie.'"
– The Bachelor's Jake Pavelka, on breaking up with fiancée Vienna Girardi, to PEOPLE
"When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, 'Bitch, you're Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.'"
– Lady Gaga, on her daily pep talk, to Rolling Stone
"It's fair to say that we're all big fans of Lady Gaga – lame, out-of-it white guys in their mid-50s is her core audience."
– Jerry Seinfeld, joking about the singer after she flipped the bird at a Mets game while sitting in the comedian's Citi Field suite
"Every time she has an idea for the wedding that she tells me about, I tell her it's the same thing I was thinking. It's all good."
– Blake Shelton, smooth talking his way through his engagement to fellow country star Miranda Lambert, to PEOPLE
"Look, I'm salivating. They're delicious."
– Salma Hayek, talking up her taste for grasshoppers, a Mexican delicacy, to David Letterman
"I don't do boys with bands. I only do actors."
– Miley Cyrus, clarifying her new dating rules, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I have thin hair but everyone my age does – unless you're George Clooney, and you hate those guys."
– PEOPLE Country's hottest guy Tim McGraw, on why he loves his cowboy hats
"I genuinely thought it was a woman singing."
– Daniel Radcliffe, on hearing Justin Bieber for the first time, to MTV