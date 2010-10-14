10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jane Lynch is ready to go Mad this Halloween, plus more from Eminem, Ashton Kutcher and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Matthias Clamer/FOX; AMC

"I'm going as Don Draper from TV's Mad Men. I got this suit, I've got a silver tie and a white shirt and I'm gonna grease my hair back."
Glee's Jane Lynch, who's taking on another popular TV personality for Halloween, to Access Hollywood

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty I

"I got my big breasts from my mother and so that's how I got to be so hot."
Amanda Seyfried, in a video interview conducted by Scott Pilgrim vs. the World's Mark Webber

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage; Andreas Breach/Sipa

"He went on a legitimate show and spoke his mind and it was refreshingly honest…He was on to explain why he was in pictures with another woman. It was already in the news!"
Howard Stern, defending David Arquette after the actor went public about his split with wife Courteney Cox on Stern's Sirius radio show

Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP

"I'm a parent. I have daughters. I don't cuss. I mean, how would I really sound… walking around my house [saying] 'B---h, pick this up,' you know what I mean?"
Eminem, on watching his language at home, to 60 Minutes

Credit: Joe Pugliese/TLC; Inset: Chris Pizzello/AP

"It's not an original idea. Rappers have been doing this for years. They just have the decency and respect not to film it. You know who should really be pissed? The E! Network because this show is basically The Girls Next Door."
Chelsea Handler, sounding off on the polygamist reality show Sister Wives, on her late night show

Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

"I was picked on for being 'different'…[This] year, I got to be on Oprah Winfrey's show with Sofia Vergara sitting on my lap and then a few days later, I got to get in bed with George Clooney, so to quote our show, 'Who's the b---h now b---hes?!'"
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, getting the ultimate revenge for being bullied as a kid, in a PSA for The Trevor Project's youth hotline

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

"My 21-year-old daughter called me today. She said, 'Mom, I'm gonna be you this year for Halloween – can you help me with my outfit?'"
Vanessa Williams, to PEOPLE

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

"He told me in front of 45 extras that I needed acting classes."
Zach Galifianakis, on working with his Due Date costar Robert Downey Jr., to Vanity Fair

Credit: INF

"I don't have the best body in the world, but I know for a fact that I have a really good voice."
Ke$ha, responding to critics who doubt her singing talent, to Seventeen magazine

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

"A lot of times my wife and I sit across from each other and tweet, it's a little bizarre. It's the same reason why you send roses to a woman at work. Sometimes people like to be adored in public."
Ashton Kutcher, on his way of courting wife Demi Moore in the digital age, at a technology meeting in Tel Aviv

By Christie Larusso