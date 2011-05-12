10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Simon Cowell pays major lip service to Paula Abdul, plus more from Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Brewer/Whittle/Splash News Online

"I can't believe I am saying this – I have missed her a lot."
Simon Cowell, who's hooking back up with his former American Idol colleague Paula Abdul for the U.S. version of Britain's X Factor

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online; Michael Becker/FOX

"That's your girlfriend…You keep your mouth on that microphone as if your life depended on it or that b---- is going to leave you."
Lady Gaga, schooling American Idol finalist Scotty McCreery on his mic technique

3 of 10

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

"It's weird to say fiancé to me, I like baby daddy. So he'll be baby daddy until he's hubby."
– An expectant and engaged Kate Hudson, who prefers to stick with her original title for rocker beau Matthew Bellamy, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Ann Porter/Broadimage; Francois Lenoir/Reuters/Landov

"I probably shouldn't say this, but he was kind of a brat."
CSI's Marg Helgenberger, dishing on former guest costar Justin Bieber, on the French radio show Le Grand Direct des Medias

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Men's Health

"If you want to start talking about healthy lifestyles and staying in shape, then you yourself should do your best to try to be a role model."
– U.S. congressman Aaron Schock, providing six rock-solid examples of fitness on the cover of June's Men's Health

6 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/WireImage; Dan Herrick-KPA/Zuma

"I really don't like gifts from rappers in general, since I'm not a hooker."
Chelsea Handler, who says she received extravagant gifts from former flame 50 Cent, on Piers Morgan Tonight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Roger Wong/INF; Courtesy Jenny Craig

"Before you had to like me for my mind. I'm hoping to give people options now."
– Jenny Craig spokeperson Carrie Fisher, who's lost 30 lbs. but not her wit, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Adam Rose/FOX

"I get to make out with Gwyneth Paltrow. Why wouldn't I enjoy that? It's a good day at the office."
Glee's Matthew Morrison, who has no plans on leaving his day job after releasing his self-titled debut album, to USA Today

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Flynet

"She owns me."
– Dotting dad Eric Dane, on his 1-year-old daughter with Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert; Inset: Frazer Harrison/ACMA2010/Getty

"Last thing loaded for the wedding!!! Harvested by....me!!!!!"
Bride-to-be Miranda Lambert, Tweeting a shot of her last-minute wedding essentials – deer meat! – before her nuptials this weekend

"What does YOUR girl have for dinner?"
– Lambert's fiancé Blake Shelton, boasting as he proudly posted the same picture

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso