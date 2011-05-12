10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I can't believe I am saying this – I have missed her a lot."
– Simon Cowell, who's hooking back up with his former American Idol colleague Paula Abdul for the U.S. version of Britain's X Factor
"That's your girlfriend…You keep your mouth on that microphone as if your life depended on it or that b---- is going to leave you."
– Lady Gaga, schooling American Idol finalist Scotty McCreery on his mic technique
"It's weird to say fiancé to me, I like baby daddy. So he'll be baby daddy until he's hubby."
– An expectant and engaged Kate Hudson, who prefers to stick with her original title for rocker beau Matthew Bellamy, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I probably shouldn't say this, but he was kind of a brat."
– CSI's Marg Helgenberger, dishing on former guest costar Justin Bieber, on the French radio show Le Grand Direct des Medias
"If you want to start talking about healthy lifestyles and staying in shape, then you yourself should do your best to try to be a role model."
– U.S. congressman Aaron Schock, providing six rock-solid examples of fitness on the cover of June's Men's Health
"I really don't like gifts from rappers in general, since I'm not a hooker."
– Chelsea Handler, who says she received extravagant gifts from former flame 50 Cent, on Piers Morgan Tonight
"Before you had to like me for my mind. I'm hoping to give people options now."
– Jenny Craig spokeperson Carrie Fisher, who's lost 30 lbs. but not her wit, to PEOPLE
"I get to make out with Gwyneth Paltrow. Why wouldn't I enjoy that? It's a good day at the office."
– Glee's Matthew Morrison, who has no plans on leaving his day job after releasing his self-titled debut album, to USA Today
"She owns me."
– Dotting dad Eric Dane, on his 1-year-old daughter with Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice, to PEOPLE
"Last thing loaded for the wedding!!! Harvested by....me!!!!!"
– Bride-to-be Miranda Lambert, Tweeting a shot of her last-minute wedding essentials – deer meat! – before her nuptials this weekend
"What does YOUR girl have for dinner?"
– Lambert's fiancé Blake Shelton, boasting as he proudly posted the same picture