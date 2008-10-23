10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"They see films and start asking questions. Such as, 'Why are Shrek and Fiona married and you're not?' "
– Angelina Jolie, on receiving pressure from her children to tie the knot with Brad Pitt, to the Italian edition of Vanity Fair
"I hope I don't faint. I'm wearing a corset which is difficult enough, but then to have to wear a corset and be short-breathed around Johnny Depp?"
– Anne Hathaway, on the challenges of costarring with heartthrob Johnny Depp, to PEOPLE
"The pain of spending a week with my brother is well worth it."
– Prince William, on joining Prince Harry for a charity motorcycle ride across South Africa, to reporters
"I mean I dabbled in high school, who didn't?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, on dating boys as a teenager, on her show
"I am not a Kraft piece of cheese. I don't like to be classified. If I was on MySpace, I would say 'swinging.' "
– Marilyn Manson, on his relationship status, to PEOPLE at the Spike Scream Awards
"There is, come to think of it, a kind of Judi Dench quality to McCain."
– Daniel Craig, likening the Arizona senator to Dench's James Bond character M, to Parade magazine
"I screwed up."
– GOP presidential candidate John McCain, explaining why he canceled on David Letterman only to interview with Katie Couric the same night, on The Late Show
Jenna Fischer: "If you continue to flash your after-baby, fit-with-no-effort figure in front of me, I'm going to tell tales of nine-hour sleep sessions."
Angela Kinsey: "Suck it Ms. Naps-a-lot!"
– The Office costars, arguing over who has it better – the single-and-sleeping Fischer or new mom Kinsey, who can eat what she wants because she's breast-feeding – on their MySpace blogs
"I doubt it'll be me and Brad [Pitt]. I know Brad can't sing."
– Edward Norton, nixing the idea of a cast reunion for a Fight Club musical, to MTV
"Wearing a bikini on a magazine cover is my 41st birthday present to myself."
– Faith Hill, on appearing as Shape's December cover girl