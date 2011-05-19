10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"I can't replace Charlie Sheen, but I'm going to work my ass off to entertain the hell out of people!"

– Two and a Half Men's new star Ashton Kutcher, in a statement about his primetime gig

"Kutcher is a sweetheart and a brilliant comedic performer ... Oh wait, so am I!!"

– Former Men star Charlie Sheen, on his reaction to being re-cast, to TMZ