10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She could be the entertainment."
– The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari, joking about former castmate Heidi Montag's hypothetical role at her upcoming nuptials, on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM morning show
"She can be intimidating."
– Director and writer Tom Hanks, on what it was like to direct fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts in their new dramedy, Larry Crowne, to W magazine
"I can't replace Charlie Sheen, but I'm going to work my ass off to entertain the hell out of people!"
– Two and a Half Men's new star Ashton Kutcher, in a statement about his primetime gig
"Kutcher is a sweetheart and a brilliant comedic performer ... Oh wait, so am I!!"
– Former Men star Charlie Sheen, on his reaction to being re-cast, to TMZ
"I was pregnant and a pirate – a beautiful experience."
– New mom Penélope Cruz, on what it was like filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides while expecting, to Vogue
"Please enjoy making fun of me on the World Wide Web."
– Former Friends star Matthew Perry, offering a witty quip to confirm his return to rehab to reinforce his sobriety
"It's always kinda the same thing: Hey, aren't you the fat guy from The Hangover?"
– The Hangover Part II star Zach Galifianakis, on the downside of fame, on Conan
"Well, they start out nice!"
– Country sweetheart Taylor Swift, on her exes, to InStyle
"It would be f---ing awful if my third album was about being happily settled down…and all the critics were, like, 'Yeah, it's f---ing s---. Can you be miserable, please?'"
– British soul singer Adele, fearing that happiness could ruin her career, to Out magazine
"Oh, my God, girls are so pretty and soft. No stubble burn! What am I doing with guys?"
– Our Idiot Brother star Rashida Jones, on her first on- and off-screen same-sex smooch with co-star Zooey Deschanel, to The Advocate
"It's hard to think I have to live up to that, because I'm not her, unless Grace Kelly drank beer."
– Blonde beauty January Jones, on the inevitable comparisons to the screen icon, to Allure