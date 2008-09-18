10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I don't want to do dirty stuff, I don't think. Just, like, go to a park ... have her read to me, cut up some fruits, talk about the economy."
– Shia LaBeouf, admitting he has a crush on ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"So I invite the media to grow a pair. And if you can't, I will lend you mine."
– Amy Poehler as Hillary Clinton, urging the press to question the credentials of GOP veep candidate Sarah Palin (played by Tina Fey), in a comedy skit on Saturday Night Live
"Thanks to the person for whom this whole video was made: Jimmy Kimmel, who broke my heart – ohh, who'll always have a place in my heart."
– Sarah Silverman, calling out her ex, for whom the music video "I'm F–ing Matt Damon" was made, while accepting the Creative Arts Emmy for best original music
"She’s just fat, that's all there is to it!"
– Felicity Huffman, dispelling the pregnancy rumors surrounding her Desperate Housewives' costar Eva Longoria Parker, to PEOPLE
"You can get into an elevator and actually pass gas, and people still won't smell it."
– Jessica Simpson, on the wonders of her new perfume Fancy, on Rachael Ray
"There's estrogen running through my veins!"
– Dane Cook, highlighting the effects of growing up as an only son with five sisters, at a launch for Boston Common magazine to promote his new film My Best Friend's Girl costaring Kate Hudson
"When you have your BlackBerry taken away, it's like the most painful thing ever."
– Paris Hilton, describing the most difficult part of her time spent in jail, on her new reality series Paris Hilton's New BFF
"My cat, my salamander – three things you said? – and one of the twins.'"
– Ricky Gervais, recalling his deadpan answer when previously asked to name the three things he would save if his house were on fire, on Live on Regis and Kelly
"You got the kids and, uh, a great ass."
– David Letterman, sneaking in a compliment to Mary-Louise Parker, on The Late Show
"I want to take down Antiques Roadshow once and for all. I'm tired of those guys just running the world."
– Kathy Griffin, joking about her fellow nominees at the Creative Arts Emmys, to PEOPLE. The My Life on the D-List star ended up taking home the trophy for best reality program.