10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"When I sing, 'He's a tool,' now, that's my favorite line. Hi, Honey, that's you."
– Pink, on performing her breakup song "So What" now that she's reconciled with her husband Carey Hart, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"America's sweetheart is going to f– you up."
– Sandra Bullock, getting stern with her Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds in a video for funnyordie.com
"The girl is freakin' obsessed with me. I don’t know if she wants to be me, or skin me and wear me like last year's Versace."
– The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dina Manzo, after an uncomfortable encounter with fellow Housewife Danielle Staub
"I'm too good a lover."
– Justin Long, on his biggest flaw as a boyfriend, to PEOPLE
"You're a lying sack of dog mess."
– Whoopi Goldberg, calling out FOX News host Glenn Beck for lying about an encounter with Goldberg and her co-host Barbara Walters, on The View
"I don't know what we were thinking. We have nowhere to run if it gets out of hand."
– Donnie Wahlberg, on taking a cruise with his band New Kids on the Block and 2,000 fans, to PEOPLE
"Man, I don't wanna piss Tony Romo off and he starts throwing games for the Cowboys!"
– Eminem, worrying about his favorite NFL team after mocking the Dallas Cowboys' quarter back and his girlfriend Jessica Simpson in the music video for his song "We Made You," to Metro
"I thought it was going to be some 'We Are The World' thing."
– Director Ron Howard, explaining how he ended up in Jamie Foxx's music video "Blame It on the Alcohol," on The View
"A little smaller and perkier in the butt? Okay, I did want that."
– Jessica Biel, admitting how she picks nude body doubles, to Allure