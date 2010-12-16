10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm sort of pissed at her though…Twenty years I've been in the music business and I don't think I've ever gotten a standing ovation at the CMAs…And then she walks out and sings one song and everybody stands up."
– Tim McGraw, joking about being mad at his Country Strong costar Gwyneth Paltrow, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Boy, was I ready for some good news!"
– Michael Douglas, who is battling throat cancer, on his Golden Globe nomination for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
"I told Joel, 'What if, as we do our first dance, I shove you to the side and I dance to 'Single Ladies' by myself?' And he said, 'Uh, you're not single!'"
– Nicole Richie, who conceded to dancing to 'What a Wonderful World' after tying the knot with Joel Madden, to PEOPLE
"That was so much fun until the end."
– Hugh Jackman, on his grand entrance via a zipline from the top of the Sydney Opera House before crash landing onto the stage during a taping of Oprah Winfrey's talk show
"The royal wedding is happening. We don't want to outshine them."
– Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, joking about why she and fiancé Roberto Martinez are waiting to wed, to PEOPLE
"I want to get arrested."
– Jamie Foxx, on his big, bad 43rd birthday plans, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I know she is with Justin Long and everything, but how cool would an Arquette-Barrymore child be? From a pure breeding standpoint."
– David Arquette, reminiscing about his former flame Drew Barrymore, on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show
"I was stuck in traffic on the 405 freeway and saw a giant orange blimp with my name on it float overhead. My overwhelming feeling was, I deserve more."
– Conan O'Brien, to PEOPLE
"So are you and Sammi 'smushing'?"
– Barbara Walters, trying out Jersey Shore lingo while interviewing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his housemates for her Most Fascinating People of 2010 TV special
"Leaving the house without my false teeth, toupee, and six-inch lifts are no longer an option."
– The reigning Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds, on how the title has changed his life, to PEOPLE