10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Tim McGraw has a bone to pick with Gwyneth Paltrow, plus more from Nicole Richie, Ryan Reynolds and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Frederick Breedon/FilmMagic; Inset: Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty

"I'm sort of pissed at her though…Twenty years I've been in the music business and I don't think I've ever gotten a standing ovation at the CMAs…And then she walks out and sings one song and everybody stands up."
Tim McGraw, joking about being mad at his Country Strong costar Gwyneth Paltrow, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

"Boy, was I ready for some good news!"
Michael Douglas, who is battling throat cancer, on his Golden Globe nomination for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

3 of 10

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

"I told Joel, 'What if, as we do our first dance, I shove you to the side and I dance to 'Single Ladies' by myself?' And he said, 'Uh, you're not single!'"
Nicole Richie, who conceded to dancing to 'What a Wonderful World' after tying the knot with Joel Madden, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Torsten Blackwood/AFP/Getty; Inset: Don Arnold/WireImage

"That was so much fun until the end."
Hugh Jackman, on his grand entrance via a zipline from the top of the Sydney Opera House before crash landing onto the stage during a taping of Oprah Winfrey's talk show
Watch the video here!

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Mario Testino

"The royal wedding is happening. We don't want to outshine them."
– Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, joking about why she and fiancé Roberto Martinez are waiting to wed, to PEOPLE

6 of 10

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I want to get arrested."
Jamie Foxx, on his big, bad 43rd birthday plans, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage

"I know she is with Justin Long and everything, but how cool would an Arquette-Barrymore child be? From a pure breeding standpoint."
David Arquette, reminiscing about his former flame Drew Barrymore, on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: TBS

"I was stuck in traffic on the 405 freeway and saw a giant orange blimp with my name on it float overhead. My overwhelming feeling was, I deserve more."
Conan O'Brien, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: ABC/INF

"So are you and Sammi 'smushing'?"
Barbara Walters, trying out Jersey Shore lingo while interviewing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his housemates for her Most Fascinating People of 2010 TV special

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImag

"Leaving the house without my false teeth, toupee, and six-inch lifts are no longer an option."

– The reigning Sexiest Man Alive Ryan Reynolds, on how the title has changed his life, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso