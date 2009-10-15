10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Courteney stakes her claim as top cougar, plus more from George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Jason Kempin/WireImage

"I'm like one of the original cougars."
Cougar Town star Courteney Cox Arquette, citing her 10-year marriage to David Arquette,, who is 7 years her junior, to USA Today

Credit: Picture Perfect/Rex USA; Mark Sullivan/WireImage

"He was like, 'I don't think you're going to be good at this.' So – f--- you!"
Mad Men's January Jones, throwing her acting success in the face of her former flame Ashton Kutcher to GQ

Credit: David Wimsett/iPhoto; Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

"I'm going to adopt some of Brad Pitt's kids. I owe him a few."
George Clooney, successfully dodging the kids question, at a London press conference for his new flick Fantastic Mr. Fox

"No more emo quotes and fake news with Demi. Yah, I'm done with all that."
Miley Cyrus, explaining why she quit Twitter in a rap video posted on Youtube

Credit: INF; Michael Williams/Startraks

"She thinks that I'm mean. She wouldn't last five minutes with Maks [Chmerkovskiy]."
Mark Ballas, on coaching his DWTS partner Melissa Joan Hart, to PEOPLE

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Amazon

"I love Monopoly, Parcheesi, Chinese checkers and anything that keeps me occupied from getting married again."
Whoopi Goldberg, on maintaining her singles status, to PEOPLE

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame

"Certainly amazingly talented, great guy. Needs a haircut though."
Brad Paisley, teasing Keith Urban following their duet, on Twitter

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

"It was like my inner gangster came out. I was like, yeah baby, that's what I'm talking about, that's my boy!"
Taye Diggs, on witnessing the birth of his first son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Credit: UPI Photo/Landov

"I can be naked with the lights on."
Emmy Rossum, illustrating how comfortable she is with her body, to PEOPLE

Credit: Kim D. Johnson/AP; K/Splash News Online

"I'm just glad I don't have a misshaped head. It could have looked like a watermelon!"
– Creed's lead singer Scott Stapp, on his new buzzed do, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso