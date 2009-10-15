10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm like one of the original cougars."
– Cougar Town star Courteney Cox Arquette, citing her 10-year marriage to David Arquette,, who is 7 years her junior, to USA Today
"He was like, 'I don't think you're going to be good at this.' So – f--- you!"
– Mad Men's January Jones, throwing her acting success in the face of her former flame Ashton Kutcher to GQ
"I'm going to adopt some of Brad Pitt's kids. I owe him a few."
– George Clooney, successfully dodging the kids question, at a London press conference for his new flick Fantastic Mr. Fox
"No more emo quotes and fake news with Demi. Yah, I'm done with all that."
– Miley Cyrus, explaining why she quit Twitter in a rap video posted on Youtube
"She thinks that I'm mean. She wouldn't last five minutes with Maks [Chmerkovskiy]."
– Mark Ballas, on coaching his DWTS partner Melissa Joan Hart, to PEOPLE
"I love Monopoly, Parcheesi, Chinese checkers and anything that keeps me occupied from getting married again."
– Whoopi Goldberg, on maintaining her singles status, to PEOPLE
"Certainly amazingly talented, great guy. Needs a haircut though."
– Brad Paisley, teasing Keith Urban following their duet, on Twitter
"It was like my inner gangster came out. I was like, yeah baby, that's what I'm talking about, that's my boy!"
– Taye Diggs, on witnessing the birth of his first son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I can be naked with the lights on."
– Emmy Rossum, illustrating how comfortable she is with her body, to PEOPLE
"I'm just glad I don't have a misshaped head. It could have looked like a watermelon!"
– Creed's lead singer Scott Stapp, on his new buzzed do, to PEOPLE