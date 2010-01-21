10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I have some presence of psychological damage from the past 36 months. I have not had a woman appear in my dreams sexually without a paparazzi in the dream too."
– John Mayer, on the negative effects fame has had on his romantic life, to Rolling Stone
"Any man I find, they're going to be darn lucky!"
– Jessica Simpson, tooting her own horn at the Television Critics Association press tour
"I was very surprised and, yes, you have a beautiful bottom end."
– American Idol guest judge Shania Twain, awkwardly praising Idol hopeful John Park
"I was shocked and appalled – because she only paid $30,000."
– Fellow plastic surgery buff Joan Rivers, pointing out the real crime in Heidi Montag's multiple surgical procedures, on The Wendy Williams Show
"If it gets people in the seats, yes, Zac Efron and the Twilight guy. All the Twilight guys – every one of them with their shirts off, and Will Smith."
– Justin Bartha, joking about the rumored cast of the sequel to Hangover, to Access Hollywood
"God bless her that she likes older guys. And some wonderful enhancements have happened in the last few years – Viagra, Cialis – that can make us all feel younger."
– Michael Douglas, 65, on bridging the 25-year age gap between him and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, to AARP magazine
"Go through my high school yearbooks – I always looked like a f– weirdo."
– Pop upstart Ke$ha, on how her rebellious image isn't just an act, to EW
"I don't know what to say, but Meryl's a good kisser."
– Sandra Bullock, after lip-locking with Streep, with whom she shared best actress honors at the Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards