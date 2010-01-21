10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

John gets in bed with the paparazzi, plus more from Jessica Simpson, Drew Barrymore and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 9

Credit: Ramey

"I have some presence of psychological damage from the past 36 months. I have not had a woman appear in my dreams sexually without a paparazzi in the dream too."
John Mayer, on the negative effects fame has had on his romantic life, to Rolling Stone

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

"Any man I find, they're going to be darn lucky!"
Jessica Simpson, tooting her own horn at the Television Critics Association press tour

3 of 9

Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

"I was very surprised and, yes, you have a beautiful bottom end."
American Idol guest judge Shania Twain, awkwardly praising Idol hopeful John Park

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Credit: Lionel Cironneau/AP; Art Streiber

"I was shocked and appalled – because she only paid $30,000."
– Fellow plastic surgery buff Joan Rivers, pointing out the real crime in Heidi Montag's multiple surgical procedures, on The Wendy Williams Show

Advertisement

5 of 9

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

"If it gets people in the seats, yes, Zac Efron and the Twilight guy. All the Twilight guys – every one of them with their shirts off, and Will Smith."
Justin Bartha, joking about the rumored cast of the sequel to Hangover, to Access Hollywood

6 of 9

"I love people too much to cook for them!"
Drew Barrymore, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"God bless her that she likes older guys. And some wonderful enhancements have happened in the last few years – Viagra, Cialis – that can make us all feel younger."
Michael Douglas, 65, on bridging the 25-year age gap between him and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, to AARP magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Credit: Crollalanza/ Rex USA

"Go through my high school yearbooks – I always looked like a f– weirdo."
– Pop upstart Ke$ha, on how her rebellious image isn't just an act, to EW

Advertisement

9 of 9

Credit: Vince Bucci/PictureGroup

"I don't know what to say, but Meryl's a good kisser."
Sandra Bullock, after lip-locking with Streep, with whom she shared best actress honors at the Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso