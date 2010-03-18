10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ellen "sticks it" to Pam Anderson, plus more from Gerard Butler, Jessica Simpson and other stars
By Karen J. Quan Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I get a lot of nipple notes."
Pamela Anderson, after receiving a pair of pasties to prevent a wardrobe malfunction on Dancing with the Stars, to Ellen DeGeneres

"I think I get laid less now than I used to, because I’m way more paranoid now."
Gerard Butler, on how he's scaled back his playboy ways, to Men's Journal

"She was 15, and I wasn’t allowed to grope her."
Kristen Stewart, on her intimate scenes with Runaways costar Dakota Fanning, to Access Hollywood

"They are like Tweedledee and Tweedledum. You can't separate them really."
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden describing a smitten Simon Cowell and fiancée Mezghan Hussainy, to PEOPLE

"Love my boobs, Thelma and Louise. I feel like my boobs could fight crime without me."
The Ghost Whisperer's Jennifer Love Hewitt, on her favorite body part, to PEOPLE

"It's the most sex-drugs-and-rock-'n'-roll atmosphere that exists on the planet."
Shia LaBeouf, describing the NYSE trading floor while filming Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, to GQ

"Look at my great job and suck it!"
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, to Elle U.K.

"It's my karma for being in a boy band surrounded by screaming girls."
– Former 'N Syncer Joey Fatone, on how he wound up the father of two girls, to reporters In N.Y.C.

"I looked a little pasty. But hey, at least I didn't wet myself!"
Kara DioGuardi, on her "Bikini Girl" performance on last season's American Idol finale, to Women's Health

"He'll never have this napalm again."
Jessica Simpson hitting back against ex-boyfriend John Mayer, to the ladies of The View

By Karen J. Quan