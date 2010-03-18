10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I get a lot of nipple notes."
– Pamela Anderson, after receiving a pair of pasties to prevent a wardrobe malfunction on Dancing with the Stars, to Ellen DeGeneres
"I think I get laid less now than I used to, because I’m way more paranoid now."
– Gerard Butler, on how he's scaled back his playboy ways, to Men's Journal
"She was 15, and I wasn’t allowed to grope her."
– Kristen Stewart, on her intimate scenes with Runaways costar Dakota Fanning, to Access Hollywood
"They are like Tweedledee and Tweedledum. You can't separate them really."
– Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden describing a smitten Simon Cowell and fiancée Mezghan Hussainy, to PEOPLE
"Love my boobs, Thelma and Louise. I feel like my boobs could fight crime without me."
– The Ghost Whisperer's Jennifer Love Hewitt, on her favorite body part, to PEOPLE
"It's the most sex-drugs-and-rock-'n'-roll atmosphere that exists on the planet."
– Shia LaBeouf, describing the NYSE trading floor while filming Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, to GQ
"Look at my great job and suck it!"
– Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, to Elle U.K.
"It's my karma for being in a boy band surrounded by screaming girls."
– Former 'N Syncer Joey Fatone, on how he wound up the father of two girls, to reporters In N.Y.C.
"I looked a little pasty. But hey, at least I didn't wet myself!"
– Kara DioGuardi, on her "Bikini Girl" performance on last season's American Idol finale, to Women's Health
"He'll never have this napalm again."
– Jessica Simpson hitting back against ex-boyfriend John Mayer, to the ladies of The View