10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
Cameron Diaz: "Having sex with Tom is ..."
Tom Cruise: "It's like flying."
– Cruise, finishing Diaz's thought, on The Jay Leno Show
"I would put you through to the next round."
– New Idol judge Ellen DeGeneres, after Jennifer Aniston sang a few bars of "I've Got a Crush on You," on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Kissing a frog is good luck for the person giving the kiss – but bad luck for the frog if his pig finds out."
– Kermit the Frog, on his platonic peck with Lady Gaga at MTV's Video Music Awards, to PEOPLE
"I would rather have a prostate exam on live television by a guy with very cold hands than have a Facebook page."
– George Clooney, explaining his aversion to social networking, to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival
"Jacked up to Jesus."
– Reba McEntire, reminiscing about how she used to do her hair, on The Bonnie Hunt Show
"I told her no Sundays."
– Tom Brady, on his only stipulation for accompanying pregnant wife Gisele Bündchen to Lamaze classes, to ESPN
"To clarify, the issue isn't that I'm too fat, it's that I'm too phat. Can I get a WHAT-WHAT!"
– Casey Wilson, laughing off reports that she was fired from Saturday Night Live for being overweight, to PEOPLE
"Simon has placed himself as far away from Los Angeles on Emmy night as possible, just in case I happen to get lucky enough to win one."
– Ryan Seacrest, on why his Idol costar will not be at Sunday's Emmy Awards, to eonline.com
"I had this amazing Alexander McQueen purse with brass knuckles on it ..."
– Pink, on why she wishes she had been onstage during Kanye West's VMA interruption, on Today