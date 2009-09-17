10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Tom tells Cameron why he's a Top Gun in bed, plus more from Kermit the Frog, Tom Brady and more stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Justin Lubin/NBC

Cameron Diaz: "Having sex with Tom is ..."
Tom Cruise: "It's like flying."
Cruise, finishing Diaz's thought, on The Jay Leno Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I would put you through to the next round."
– New Idol judge Ellen DeGeneres, after Jennifer Aniston sang a few bars of "I've Got a Crush on You," on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Katy Winn/Getty

"Kissing a frog is good luck for the person giving the kiss – but bad luck for the frog if his pig finds out."
Kermit the Frog, on his platonic peck with Lady Gaga at MTV's Video Music Awards, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

"I would rather have a prostate exam on live television by a guy with very cold hands than have a Facebook page."
George Clooney, explaining his aversion to social networking, to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Dave Lewis/Rex USA

"Jacked up to Jesus."
Reba McEntire, reminiscing about how she used to do her hair, on The Bonnie Hunt Show

6 of 10

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"I told her no Sundays."
Tom Brady, on his only stipulation for accompanying pregnant wife Gisele Bündchen to Lamaze classes, to ESPN

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: George Taylor/Everett

"To clarify, the issue isn't that I'm too fat, it's that I'm too phat. Can I get a WHAT-WHAT!"
Casey Wilson, laughing off reports that she was fired from Saturday Night Live for being overweight, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

"It's a lot of pink, a lot of princesses and a lot of fun."
– Proud dad of two daughters Matt Damon, on the in his home, to PEOPLE

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Mike Lee /Landov

"Simon has placed himself as far away from Los Angeles on Emmy night as possible, just in case I happen to get lucky enough to win one."
Ryan Seacrest, on why his Idol costar will not be at Sunday's Emmy Awards, to eonline.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I had this amazing Alexander McQueen purse with brass knuckles on it ..."
Pink, on why she wishes she had been onstage during Kanye West's VMA interruption, on Today

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso