10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"There's a brand of red-velvet cake; her mouth is made of that."
– Russell Brand, kissing and telling on Arthur costar Jennifer Garner, to NextMovie.com
"You're no different than anyone else…So please, don't push your luck."
– Lindsay Lohan's judge, the Honorable Keith L. Schwartz, giving the star a stern warning after she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of stealing a $2,500 necklace
"All I wanted was to look like Kate Moss. Little did I know…[my breasts] would come in handy someday."
– Katy Perry, on coming to terms with her "enormous boobs" as an adult, to Elle
"I feel like she's Black. I'm Black and I'm her mother and I believe in the one-drop theory."
– Halle Berry, on her biracial daughter Nahla, who's at the center of a custody battle between the actress and her ex, Gabriel Aubrey, to Ebony
"I feel like when I was 13 and I had to go to bar mitzvahs every weekend. This is the same feeling. You have to put on a suit every weekend to go meet with a bunch of Jews."
– The Social Network's Jesse Eisenberg, a Best Actor Oscar nominee, joking about , at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon
"You are my idol. But I'm six husbands and some big jewels behind."
– Kim Kardashian, paying homage to legendary screen beauty Elizabeth Taylor, in Harper's Bazaar
"Let's be honest, I've lost 65 pounds, but nobody's going 'I wanna sleep with you!' They're just like, 'Keep going, you look better.'"
– Kevin Smith, who lost weight after getting kicked off a Southwest flight last year, but not his sense of humor, on The Joy Behar Show
"Nothing has happened with Tarantino yet, but I definitely tried to plant my seed. Hopefully he won't look back and think, 'Oh my God. That crazy b----.'"
– Vanessa Hudgens, on hitting up Quentin Tarantino for a movie role at a party after a few drinks, to Details
"I'm trying to raise them normal. I give them chores to do…Last Sunday, I made them go out and wash the jet in the driveway. And I said, 'If you don't do a good job, I'm going to send home the masseuse, and I'm not kidding.'"
– Adam Sandler, joking about the perils of raising his daughters in Hollywood, on the Late Show with David Letterman
"If I say, 'Off the record' – that means you can't print it, right?"
– Hollywood newcomer and Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence, when asked if she had any crazy stories about her latest costar Mel Gibson, to Rolling Stone
