10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Mark gives Josh "quickie" family-planning advice, plus more from Taylor Swift, John Mayer and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"As you long you have three minutes, you can get it done."
Mark Consuelos, telling Josh Duhamel how a busy celebrity can start a family, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

"If it wasn't for Michael Jackson, people like Justin Timberlake would probably be selling curly fries in the [San Fernando] Valley."
Jeremy Piven, paying respect to the King of Pop, at the BET Awards

"I have a recurring dream that people are lined up next to my bed, waiting for autographs and taking pictures of me!"
Taylor Swift, on life in the spotlight, to Glamour

"Just sat on one of those toilets you flush and the water comes up a little too high and kisses your satchel. Viva la TMI!!"
John Mayer, over-sharing, on Twitter

"I get $13 [a week] now, because I'm 13."
Abigail Breslin, on making the big bucks now that she's a teenager, at the premiere of My Sister's Keeper

"I do find it bizarre that people find it bizarre that I've grown up."
Mandy Moore, on her inescapable pop past, to Women's Health

"I'm looking forward to banking that paycheck."
Adam Lambert, being honest about going on the Idols Live tour this summer, to PEOPLE

"If I can't flaunt it at 20, come on!"
Hayden Panettiere, on her first nude scene in the movie I Love You, Beth Cooper, while promoting the film

"I make soulless electronic pop. But when you're on ecstasy in a nightclub grinding up against someone and my music comes on, you'll feel soul."
Lady Gaga, describing her sound, to MTV

"I'm so sorry to interrupt my friend Stephen, but look, I'm not dead."
Jeff Goldblum, after Stephen Colbert said he could confirm that Goldblum had died, on The Colbert Report

By Christie Larusso