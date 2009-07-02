10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"As you long you have three minutes, you can get it done."
– Mark Consuelos, telling Josh Duhamel how a busy celebrity can start a family, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"If it wasn't for Michael Jackson, people like Justin Timberlake would probably be selling curly fries in the [San Fernando] Valley."
– Jeremy Piven, paying respect to the King of Pop, at the BET Awards
"I have a recurring dream that people are lined up next to my bed, waiting for autographs and taking pictures of me!"
– Taylor Swift, on life in the spotlight, to Glamour
"Just sat on one of those toilets you flush and the water comes up a little too high and kisses your satchel. Viva la TMI!!"
– John Mayer, over-sharing, on Twitter
"I get $13 [a week] now, because I'm 13."
– Abigail Breslin, on making the big bucks now that she's a teenager, at the premiere of My Sister's Keeper
"I do find it bizarre that people find it bizarre that I've grown up."
– Mandy Moore, on her inescapable pop past, to Women's Health
"I'm looking forward to banking that paycheck."
– Adam Lambert, being honest about going on the Idols Live tour this summer, to PEOPLE
"If I can't flaunt it at 20, come on!"
– Hayden Panettiere, on her first nude scene in the movie I Love You, Beth Cooper, while promoting the film
"I'm so sorry to interrupt my friend Stephen, but look, I'm not dead."
– Jeff Goldblum, after Stephen Colbert said he could confirm that Goldblum had died, on The Colbert Report