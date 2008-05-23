10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Ellen's new man, Heidi's naked secret and more from Cameron Diaz and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Craig Barritt/JPI

"I'll tell you who the lucky guy is soon."
Ellen DeGeneres, joking while announcing her plans to marry longtime girlfriend Portia de Rossi after California's gay-marriage ban was overturned

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Landov; ABC (inset)

"It was a very tough loss last night for 12-year-old David Archuleta."
Jimmy Kimmel, taking a jab at the 17-year-old American Idol runner-up, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For everything American Idol, click here

3 of 10

Credit: Vickers/Seligman/Splash News Online

"When there's no person in sight, it's coming off!"
Heidi Klum, admitting she prefers to go sans bathing suit, to Oprah

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks; Inset: Mitch Haddad/Warner Bros

"I don’t really want to think of his penis anymore. I want to move on."
Denise Richards, denying her ex Charlie Sheen's claim that she asked for his sperm, on The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: John Barrett/GLOBE; Inset:Peter Kramer/AP

"It takes one to know one."
Kathie Lee Gifford, after referring to the New Kids on the Block as "old farts on the plaza," on the Today show

6 of 10

Credit: Byron Purvis/Admedia; Kelsey McNeal/ABC

"This is why the terrorists hate us – we've got black, and white, Hispanic, and Asian, gay, straight and Guttenberg!”
Adam Carolla, after his encore performance on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: INF

"But don't ask me. Try one yourself."
Salma Hayek, agreeing that French men make the best lovers, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Peter Field Peck /Landov

"honey mine r hard boiled"
Rosie O'Donnell, responding to a fan's request that she donate an egg for a surrogate mother, on her blog

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Daniel/INF

"If I decide to run for President, don't do me wrong, I will denounce everything!"
Wyclef Jean, joking with his pastor at the Together for Haiti launch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Sex is the best!"
Cameron Diaz, to InStyle

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff