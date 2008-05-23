10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'll tell you who the lucky guy is soon."
– Ellen DeGeneres, joking while announcing her plans to marry longtime girlfriend Portia de Rossi after California's gay-marriage ban was overturned
"It was a very tough loss last night for 12-year-old David Archuleta."
– Jimmy Kimmel, taking a jab at the 17-year-old American Idol runner-up, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
For everything American Idol, click here
"When there's no person in sight, it's coming off!"
– Heidi Klum, admitting she prefers to go sans bathing suit, to Oprah
"I don’t really want to think of his penis anymore. I want to move on."
– Denise Richards, denying her ex Charlie Sheen's claim that she asked for his sperm, on The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet
"It takes one to know one."
– Kathie Lee Gifford, after referring to the New Kids on the Block as "old farts on the plaza," on the Today show
"This is why the terrorists hate us – we've got black, and white, Hispanic, and Asian, gay, straight and Guttenberg!”
– Adam Carolla, after his encore performance on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars
"But don't ask me. Try one yourself."
– Salma Hayek, agreeing that French men make the best lovers, to PEOPLE
"honey mine r hard boiled"
– Rosie O'Donnell, responding to a fan's request that she donate an egg for a surrogate mother, on her blog
"If I decide to run for President, don't do me wrong, I will denounce everything!"
– Wyclef Jean, joking with his pastor at the Together for Haiti launch
"Sex is the best!"
– Cameron Diaz, to InStyle