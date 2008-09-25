10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"My kid saw Sarah Palin on TV and said, 'There's Mommy.' "
– Tina Fey, on what made her finally acknowledge the physical resemblance between her and the GOP veep candidate, at the Emmys
"I hope the Claymates, God bless their souls, don’t take this too hard. If it's any consolation, there’s no way he could have married all of you."
– Jimmy Kimmel, offering comfort to Clay Aiken's female fans after the singer announced that he's gay
"I toot under the sheets, I spend a lot of money and I can belch the ABC's."
– Jessica Simpson, on what any man of hers has to put up with, to PEOPLE
"Hey John, I've got a question. Need a ride to the airport?!"
– David Letterman, heckling a feed of John McCain as the Senator prepared for an interview with Katie Couric. McCain had canceled his appearance on The Late Show – scheduled for the same time – saying that he instead would be flying back to Washington, D.C., immediately.
"We're like old hookers."
– Richard Gere, on the ease of love scenes with his frequent onscreen flame Diane Lane, at the premiere of their latest film together, Nights in Rodanthe
"I mean, they show guys in boxers in the Sunday paper ads, right?"
– Country star Jimmy Wayne, explaining why he thought it was okay to take his shorts off after he misunderstood directions from airport security, to PEOPLE
"For those of you who don’t think length matters, I disagree."
– Martha Stewart, holding a 15-ft.-long hot dog, on an episode of her show dedicated to the grill favorite
"In the old days, I'da snatched him up. Now, I'm too tired."
– Whoopi Goldberg, gushing about her crush on John Mayer, at Tony Bennett's Exploring the Arts Gala
"Oprah is so powerful that when she farts, people get better."
– Craig Ferguson, illustrating the influence of the media mogul to Denis Leary, on The Late Late Show
"Don't you think we've had enough boobs in the White House?"
– Dolly Parton, declining calls by her fans to run for President, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show