10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

"You ruined my life…You got people chanting [Coco], and now my kids…call me Coco instead of Daddy, which enrages me."

– Conan O'Brien, blaming Tom Hanks for starting the Coco craze, on his new late-night show

"Finally, he'll blame something on somebody other than Jay."

– Tom Hanks, drudging up The Tonight Show fiasco between Jay Leno and O'Brien