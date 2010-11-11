10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Conan O'Brien goes cuckoo on Tom Hanks, plus more from Kanye West, Angelina Jolie and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"You ruined my life…You got people chanting [Coco], and now my kids…call me Coco instead of Daddy, which enrages me."
Conan O'Brien, blaming Tom Hanks for starting the Coco craze, on his new late-night show

"Finally, he'll blame something on somebody other than Jay."
Tom Hanks, drudging up The Tonight Show fiasco between Jay Leno and O'Brien

"Hang on, I have to say something! I have been Jake's onscreen love interest for years, all right? You keep the conversation to me and only me, otherwise I'm going to get nasty!"
Anne Hathaway, cleverly saving her Brokeback Mountain costar Jake Gyllenhaal from questions on his relationship with Taylor Swift, at a press conference for their new film Love and Other Drugs

"I don't mess with Matt Lauer or the Today show."
Kanye West, during an angry Twitter rant following his tense interview on the morning show

"If Elton John and Madonna had a baby it would be Lady Gaga."
Jon Bon Jovi, to PEOPLE

"If a guy has one bad night, everybody goes insane and panics…I'm not panicking."
Charlie Sheen, not overly concerned about his New York hotel shenanigans, to

"It was cute, super entertaining and flattering, but no."
Jennifer Lopez, on American Idol hopefuls trying to make the cut by performing her hits, to reporters at the Los Angeles auditions

"I shoot for the stars. If I get to the moon, I'm OK with that."
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, hoping to make a move to the big screen, to Men's Fitness

"I'm not the best cook. Pax is a better cook than me."
Angelina Jolie, on getting upstaged in the kitchen by her nearly 7-year-old son, to Vogue

"She is a bit of an animal … But then, I'm not complaining. There are tens of thousands of men that would cut off limbs to be in that position."
Daniel Radcliffe, on his onscreen kiss with Harry Potter costar Emma Watson, to British morning show, ITV's Daybreak

"I don't know what's goin' on. I just told Blake I think we need to go to church."
Miranda Lambert, accepting the award for female vocalist of the year, after fiancé Blake Shelton took the trophy for male vocalist at the 2010 CMA Awards

