10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"You ruined my life…You got people chanting [Coco], and now my kids…call me Coco instead of Daddy, which enrages me."
– Conan O'Brien, blaming Tom Hanks for starting the Coco craze, on his new late-night show
"Finally, he'll blame something on somebody other than Jay."
– Tom Hanks, drudging up The Tonight Show fiasco between Jay Leno and O'Brien
"Hang on, I have to say something! I have been Jake's onscreen love interest for years, all right? You keep the conversation to me and only me, otherwise I'm going to get nasty!"
– Anne Hathaway, cleverly saving her Brokeback Mountain costar Jake Gyllenhaal from questions on his relationship with Taylor Swift, at a press conference for their new film Love and Other Drugs
"I don't mess with Matt Lauer or the Today show."
– Kanye West, during an angry Twitter rant following his tense interview on the morning show
"If a guy has one bad night, everybody goes insane and panics…I'm not panicking."
– Charlie Sheen, not overly concerned about his New York hotel shenanigans, to
"It was cute, super entertaining and flattering, but no."
– Jennifer Lopez, on American Idol hopefuls trying to make the cut by performing her hits, to reporters at the Los Angeles auditions
"I shoot for the stars. If I get to the moon, I'm OK with that."
– Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, hoping to make a move to the big screen, to Men's Fitness
"I'm not the best cook. Pax is a better cook than me."
– Angelina Jolie, on getting upstaged in the kitchen by her nearly 7-year-old son, to Vogue
"She is a bit of an animal … But then, I'm not complaining. There are tens of thousands of men that would cut off limbs to be in that position."
– Daniel Radcliffe, on his onscreen kiss with Harry Potter costar Emma Watson, to British morning show, ITV's Daybreak
"I don't know what's goin' on. I just told Blake I think we need to go to church."
– Miranda Lambert, accepting the award for female vocalist of the year, after fiancé Blake Shelton took the trophy for male vocalist at the 2010 CMA Awards