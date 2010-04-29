10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his pre-Iron Man costume habit, Jessica Simpson develops a non-smoking habit, plus more from Ryan Reynolds and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Dave Allocca/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty; Zade Rosenthal/Paramount

"Growing up, no. But in my mid-30s in Palm Springs right before an arrest, yes."
Robert Downey Jr., on his prior experience with superhero costumes, at an L.A. press event for Iron Man 2

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

"I am addicted to Nicorette Gum…It's like a party in my mouth. It's like fireworks, and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I'm talking a million miles an hour.'"
– Non-smoker Jessica Simpson, revealing her addictive habit, on The Tonight Show

3 of 10

Credit: Ian West/PA Photos/Abaca

"If it weren't so off-putting for my coworkers, I'd wear my flannel, one-piece, Hannah Montana pajamas, like, ALL. THE. TIME."
– One of this year's Most Beautiful stars Ryan Reynolds, revealing what makes him feel pretty, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Joel Ryan/AP

"She don't want to come, my soprano friend."
Whitney Houston, explaining to the crowd after she failed to hit the high notes of her signature song, "I Will Always Love You," at London's O2 arena

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Adam Larkey/ABC

"You come out and show me a proper dance. I'm fed up, Maks, with shirts coming off."
Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman, scolding pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy for his chest-baring antics on the dance show competition

6 of 10

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"I rap really well. I can sound like Lil Wayne or Ludacris. I'm dead serious…I can spit!"
Ryan Phillippe, to Women's Health

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty; Getty

"Red lipstick and sandwiches."
– One of this year's Most Beautiful stars Scarlett Johansson, on what makes her feel pretty, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Tonya Wise/Splash News Online; David Mcgough/Time Life Pictures/Getty

"I thought she was singing 'Like A Persian.' I wasn't quite sure what a virgin was."
Zooey Deschanel, on Madonna's iconic hit "Like a Virgin," to the UK's The Guardian

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: EP/WUF/Splash News Online; Flynet

"This is not the first bomb I've experienced."
George Clooney, reacting to news that a World War TT bomb was found near his property in Lake Como, Italy, in a released statement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

"I don't know how we got away with it."
– New mom Sandra Bullock, on keeping secret her adoption of a baby boy for 3½ months, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso