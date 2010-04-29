10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Growing up, no. But in my mid-30s in Palm Springs right before an arrest, yes."
– Robert Downey Jr., on his prior experience with superhero costumes, at an L.A. press event for Iron Man 2
"I am addicted to Nicorette Gum…It's like a party in my mouth. It's like fireworks, and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I'm talking a million miles an hour.'"
– Non-smoker Jessica Simpson, revealing her addictive habit, on The Tonight Show
"If it weren't so off-putting for my coworkers, I'd wear my flannel, one-piece, Hannah Montana pajamas, like, ALL. THE. TIME."
– One of this year's Most Beautiful stars Ryan Reynolds, revealing what makes him feel pretty, to PEOPLE
"She don't want to come, my soprano friend."
– Whitney Houston, explaining to the crowd after she failed to hit the high notes of her signature song, "I Will Always Love You," at London's O2 arena
"You come out and show me a proper dance. I'm fed up, Maks, with shirts coming off."
– Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman, scolding pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy for his chest-baring antics on the dance show competition
"I rap really well. I can sound like Lil Wayne or Ludacris. I'm dead serious…I can spit!"
– Ryan Phillippe, to Women's Health
"Red lipstick and sandwiches."
– One of this year's Most Beautiful stars Scarlett Johansson, on what makes her feel pretty, to PEOPLE
"I thought she was singing 'Like A Persian.' I wasn't quite sure what a virgin was."
– Zooey Deschanel, on Madonna's iconic hit "Like a Virgin," to the UK's The Guardian
"This is not the first bomb I've experienced."
– George Clooney, reacting to news that a World War TT bomb was found near his property in Lake Como, Italy, in a released statement
"I don't know how we got away with it."
– New mom Sandra Bullock, on keeping secret her adoption of a baby boy for 3½ months, to PEOPLE