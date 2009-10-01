10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'd rather get run over by a train."
– Madonna, expressing her opposition to getting married again, on Late Show with David Letterman
"You want to get that?"
– Hugh Jackman, addressing an audience member after a ringing cell phone interrupted his Broadway show, A Steady Rain
"I don't call them birthdays. I refuse birthdays."
– Mariah Carey, explaining why she calls the day she was born an "anniversary," to USA Today
"Oprah, I've never done that to a black woman before."
– Chris Rock, weave-checking the talk show host, on air
"I'm old, so I need to work fast."
– Desperate Housewives' newest resident, Drea de Matteo, 37, on planning to have her second child sooner rather than later, to USA Today
"Gloves are off."
– Michelle Obama, on lobbying for her hometown of Chicago to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, to PEOPLE
"I don't like to look at Penélope directly. It is too overwhelming."
– Woody Allen, on his former leading lady's stunning beauty, to Vanity Fair
"I haven't been to Pinkberry since last July, so it's been a year and a half I've been sober!"
– Sherri Shepherd, experiencing her own version of sobriety, to PEOPLE
"WTF?!? Do I really have to sleep like this?"
– Jessica Simpson, roughing it in a mosquito-netted bed during her trip to Uganda for her upcoming docu-series, The Price of Beauty, on Twitter