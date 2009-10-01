10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Madonna's not onboard the marriage train, plus more from Hugh Jackman, Mariah Carey and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I'd rather get run over by a train."
Madonna, expressing her opposition to getting married again, on Late Show with David Letterman

"You want to get that?"
Hugh Jackman, addressing an audience member after a ringing cell phone interrupted his Broadway show, A Steady Rain

"I don't call them birthdays. I refuse birthdays."
Mariah Carey, explaining why she calls the day she was born an "anniversary," to USA Today

"Oprah, I've never done that to a black woman before."
Chris Rock, weave-checking the talk show host, on air

"Is this a set up?"
Lisa Kudrow, after she was pressured into singing the Friends classic at the Rock a Little, Feed a Lot benefit concert for Feed America

"I'm old, so I need to work fast."
Desperate Housewives' newest resident, Drea de Matteo, 37, on planning to have her second child sooner rather than later, to USA Today

"Gloves are off."
Michelle Obama, on lobbying for her hometown of Chicago to host the 2016 Summer Olympics, to PEOPLE

"I don't like to look at Penélope directly. It is too overwhelming."
Woody Allen, on his former leading lady's stunning beauty, to Vanity Fair

"I haven't been to Pinkberry since last July, so it's been a year and a half I've been sober!"
Sherri Shepherd, experiencing her own version of sobriety, to PEOPLE

"WTF?!? Do I really have to sleep like this?"
Jessica Simpson, roughing it in a mosquito-netted bed during her trip to Uganda for her upcoming docu-series, The Price of Beauty, on Twitter

By Christie Larusso