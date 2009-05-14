10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Justin reminisces about dating Britney, plus more from Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey and other stars. By Christie LaRusso
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"He'll date a popular female singer. Publicly, they'll claim to be virgins. Privately, he hit it."
Justin Timberlake, playing his prophesizing great-great grandfather while hosting Saturday Night Live

"My next 100 days will be so successful that I will complete them in 72 days. And on the 73rd day, I will rest."
– President Barack Obama, cracking a joke at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

"Usually I'm trying to look like a party."
Katy Perry, explaining her unique wardrobe to PEOPLE

"Did you have any irreparable eyebrow damage over the years?"
Star Trek's Zachary Quinto, asking the original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy, a burning question, in a joint interview with PEOPLE

"It involved a lot of smiling, singing, dance routines – nothing that's going to help me win an Oscar one day."
Selena Gomez, on her early acting days on Barney and Friends, to Teen Vogue

"I also want to thank my anesthesiologist, and I can't remember your name because you're that good."
Robin Williams, giving shout-outs to the doctors that performed his heart surgery, on The Late Show with David Letterman

"I don't want to go to a club with you, dude. I mean, I think you're rad, and if you want to come play Scrabble with me, that's amazing."
Ginnifer Goodwin, demonstrating how she gently lets down clubbing costars, to W magazine

"I secretly am the hottest rapper in the game."
Spencer Pratt, who recently released his first rap song "I'm a Celebrity," to MTV

"I've had to learn a hard lesson in that I'm not allowed to open car doors anymore."
Sandra Bullock, on her relationship with her chivalrous husband Jesse James, to Harper's Bazaar

"Anyone that tells you that having your own private jet isn't great is lying to you."
Oprah Winfrey, setting the graduates straight during her commencement address at Duke Univeristy

