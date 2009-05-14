10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"He'll date a popular female singer. Publicly, they'll claim to be virgins. Privately, he hit it."
– Justin Timberlake, playing his prophesizing great-great grandfather while hosting Saturday Night Live
"My next 100 days will be so successful that I will complete them in 72 days. And on the 73rd day, I will rest."
– President Barack Obama, cracking a joke at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
"Usually I'm trying to look like a party."
– Katy Perry, explaining her unique wardrobe to PEOPLE
"Did you have any irreparable eyebrow damage over the years?"
– Star Trek's Zachary Quinto, asking the original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy, a burning question, in a joint interview with PEOPLE
"It involved a lot of smiling, singing, dance routines – nothing that's going to help me win an Oscar one day."
– Selena Gomez, on her early acting days on Barney and Friends, to Teen Vogue
"I also want to thank my anesthesiologist, and I can't remember your name because you're that good."
– Robin Williams, giving shout-outs to the doctors that performed his heart surgery, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"I don't want to go to a club with you, dude. I mean, I think you're rad, and if you want to come play Scrabble with me, that's amazing."
– Ginnifer Goodwin, demonstrating how she gently lets down clubbing costars, to W magazine
"I secretly am the hottest rapper in the game."
– Spencer Pratt, who recently released his first rap song "I'm a Celebrity," to MTV
"I've had to learn a hard lesson in that I'm not allowed to open car doors anymore."
– Sandra Bullock, on her relationship with her chivalrous husband Jesse James, to Harper's Bazaar
"Anyone that tells you that having your own private jet isn't great is lying to you."
– Oprah Winfrey, setting the graduates straight during her commencement address at Duke Univeristy