10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She's happy with me. She lets me eat meals now."
– Mariah Carey, speaking about her personal trainer, who got the singer looking svelte, to Elle
"You can get away with dropping 'em a couple times, and they'll still be okay. Can't really do that with a little girl."
– Rooster McConaughey (pictured with son Miller Lyte), on brother Matthew's good fortune of having a baby boy, to PEOPLE
"If I win, it's because of my natural ability and if I lose, it's because I wasn't trying so hard."
– Kelly Ripa, right before racing against other women in heels, on Live with Regis and Kelly
"It's every Williams for themself."
– Venus Williams, before defeating her sister Serena in the Wimbledon women's final
Gordon Ramsay: "Dustin, can you stop burning 'em? Twenty seconds only!"
Dustin Hoffman: "That's what she said."
– The unlikely duo, cooking fajitas with Jay Leno, on The Tonight Show
"In my role of agent [for] Miss Hathaway, I would like to say that she does not answer questions relating to this subject."
– Steve Carell, rescuing costar Anne Hathaway after a reporter asked about her recent breakup with Raffaello Follieri, at the Italian premiere of Get Smart
"It's such a dumb name. I wish I would have had the common sense to take five more minutes with it."
– Lead singer John Rzeznik, expressing regrets on naming his band the Goo Goo Dolls (pictured then and now) when he was 19 years old, to New York magazine
"Of course I threw up in the bathroom, it was better than throwing up on their face."
– The Brady Bunch's Susan Olsen, defending her hungover run to the bathroom during a radio interview, to Colorado Springs' KKTV
"When I was a child I would kill small animals and wear their teeth as necklaces. True. Print that. And I've always felt deep down that I was born a woman."
– John Mayer, mocking the media's intense coverage of everything he says, at his St. Louis concert
"I'm way too high-maintenance to be in a relationship with an actor – they're all such divas!"
– Jessica Alba, on her low key marriage to producer Cash Warren, to British Cosmopolitan magazine