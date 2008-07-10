10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Mariah gets permission to eat a meal, plus more from John Mayer, Steve Carell and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"She's happy with me. She lets me eat meals now."
Mariah Carey, speaking about her personal trainer, who got the singer looking svelte, to Elle

Credit: Courtesy of Rooster McConaughey

"You can get away with dropping 'em a couple times, and they'll still be okay. Can't really do that with a little girl."
Rooster McConaughey (pictured with son Miller Lyte), on brother Matthew's good fortune of having a baby boy, to PEOPLE

Credit: Robert Pitts/Landov

"If I win, it's because of my natural ability and if I lose, it's because I wasn't trying so hard."
Kelly Ripa, right before racing against other women in heels, on Live with Regis and Kelly

Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty; Glenn Kirk/AP

"It's every Williams for themself."
Venus Williams, before defeating her sister Serena in the Wimbledon women's final

Gordon Ramsay: "Dustin, can you stop burning 'em? Twenty seconds only!"
Dustin Hoffman: "That's what she said."
– The unlikely duo, cooking fajitas with Jay Leno, on The Tonight Show

Credit: Titti Fabi / Retna

"In my role of agent [for] Miss Hathaway, I would like to say that she does not answer questions relating to this subject."
Steve Carell, rescuing costar Anne Hathaway after a reporter asked about her recent breakup with Raffaello Follieri, at the Italian premiere of Get Smart

Credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"It's such a dumb name. I wish I would have had the common sense to take five more minutes with it."
– Lead singer John Rzeznik, expressing regrets on naming his band the Goo Goo Dolls (pictured then and now) when he was 19 years old, to New York magazine

"Of course I threw up in the bathroom, it was better than throwing up on their face."
The Brady Bunch's Susan Olsen, defending her hungover run to the bathroom during a radio interview, to Colorado Springs' KKTV

Credit: Splash News Online

"When I was a child I would kill small animals and wear their teeth as necklaces. True. Print that. And I've always felt deep down that I was born a woman."
John Mayer, mocking the media's intense coverage of everything he says, at his St. Louis concert

"I'm way too high-maintenance to be in a relationship with an actor – they're all such divas!"
Jessica Alba, on her low key marriage to producer Cash Warren, to British Cosmopolitan magazine

By People Staff