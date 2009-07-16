10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Kathy gets heated about Jen's dating history, plus more from Brad Pitt, Tony Romo and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Stuart Ramson/AP; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

"She's [been with] every hot guy from Brad Pitt to John Mayer. She's not tragic; she's amazing."
Kathy Griffin, sharing her perspective on Jennifer Aniston's dating history, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Courtesy of Wired

"Who cares if your Warcraft wife is really a dude. If it's good, don't check under the hood."
Brad Pitt, giving advice as his Inglourious Basterds character, on the dilemmas of the cyber-gaming world, to Wired

3 of 10

Credit: Fitzroy Barrett/Landov; Lester Cohen/WireImage

"They say good things come in threes, like comets, omens and Jonas Brothers."
Rainn Wilson, on receiving his third Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for The Office, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

"You may have seen have seen me in such places as your local market in a tabloid."
Tony Romo, introducing himself in a spoof video for FunnyorDie.com

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: INF

"It's the only Halloween costume that my husband asked me to wear home."
Kelly Ripa, complimenting guest David Beckham's wife Victoria, on Live! With Regis and Kelly

6 of 10

Credit: Larry Downing/Reuters/Landov

"I'm a White Sox fan, my wife thinks I look cute in this jacket. So, why not?"
– President Barack Obama, explaining his wardrobe choice for throwing the first pitch at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, to reporters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: Courtesy of GQ

"I like horses and I like Obama. Nothin' wrong with that."
Channing Tatum, after being told by his conservative family to stop saying that he voted for the president, to GQ

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I get this all the time: 'Has anyone ever told you that you look just like – now I don't mean to be insulting – but just a much younger and prettier, a lot skinnier version of Kelly Osbourne?'"
Kelly Osbourne, on cases of mistaken identity, on It's On With Alexa Chung

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Justin Stephens

"My question is: how would HE know? What was he doing looking? And why was Conan [O'Brien] looking too?"
Adrian Grenier, wondering how Entourage costar Kevin Connolly and the Tonight Show host knew he had stuffed his pants for a PEOPLE photo shoot as the Bee Gees, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

"Being asked to host the show – terrific. Getting a third nomination – fantastic. Having the ability to scribble my name in the envelope backstage when no one is looking – priceless."
Neil Patrick Harris, joking about hosting the Emmy Awards as a nominee for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for How I Met Your Mother, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso