10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She's [been with] every hot guy from Brad Pitt to John Mayer. She's not tragic; she's amazing."
– Kathy Griffin, sharing her perspective on Jennifer Aniston's dating history, to PEOPLE
"Who cares if your Warcraft wife is really a dude. If it's good, don't check under the hood."
– Brad Pitt, giving advice as his Inglourious Basterds character, on the dilemmas of the cyber-gaming world, to Wired
"They say good things come in threes, like comets, omens and Jonas Brothers."
– Rainn Wilson, on receiving his third Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for The Office, to PEOPLE
"You may have seen have seen me in such places as your local market in a tabloid."
– Tony Romo, introducing himself in a spoof video for FunnyorDie.com
"It's the only Halloween costume that my husband asked me to wear home."
– Kelly Ripa, complimenting guest David Beckham's wife Victoria, on Live! With Regis and Kelly
"I'm a White Sox fan, my wife thinks I look cute in this jacket. So, why not?"
– President Barack Obama, explaining his wardrobe choice for throwing the first pitch at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, to reporters
"I like horses and I like Obama. Nothin' wrong with that."
– Channing Tatum, after being told by his conservative family to stop saying that he voted for the president, to GQ
"I get this all the time: 'Has anyone ever told you that you look just like – now I don't mean to be insulting – but just a much younger and prettier, a lot skinnier version of Kelly Osbourne?'"
– Kelly Osbourne, on cases of mistaken identity, on It's On With Alexa Chung
"My question is: how would HE know? What was he doing looking? And why was Conan [O'Brien] looking too?"
– Adrian Grenier, wondering how Entourage costar Kevin Connolly and the Tonight Show host knew he had stuffed his pants for a PEOPLE photo shoot as the Bee Gees, to PEOPLE
"Being asked to host the show – terrific. Getting a third nomination – fantastic. Having the ability to scribble my name in the envelope backstage when no one is looking – priceless."
– Neil Patrick Harris, joking about hosting the Emmy Awards as a nominee for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy for How I Met Your Mother, to PEOPLE