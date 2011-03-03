10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Out of Myself, Britney and Christina – didn't everyone think I was gonna be the troublemaker? LOOK MA!!! NO CUFFS!"
– Pop music rebel Pink, touting her shockingly squeaky clean image after fellow pop star Christina Aguilera's arrest, on Twitter
"You do the work of two and a half men."
– Ellen DeGeneres, ribbing her Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer, whose sitcom is on hold due to star Charlie Sheen's recent behavior
"Sequins? Possible. Rhinestones? Doubtful. Spray tan? Maybe for the Jersey Shore number."
– The original Karate Kid and new Dancing with the Stars contestant Ralph Macchio, to PEOPLE
"I was at IKEA, and a lady told me her husband did my hair for a premiere. I had no idea who she was talking about. Then she said, 'And you were so cute in Enchanted.'"
– Isla Fisher, who politely thanked a fan who mistook her for Amy Adams, to PEOPLE
"George Clooney used to have a joke. When people would say, 'Are you going to have kids?' And he'd say, 'No, but I'm going to adopt an 18-year-old Russian girl.' He was younger. It wasn't so weird then."
– Matt Damon, making fun of his Ocean's Eleven pal, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"It's just like prison, with cameras."
– Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on the 24/7 filming of Jersey Shore without "cell phones, TV, radio or internet," to Rolling Stone
"I just watch reruns of House of Payne and Two and a Half Men. I love Cops – I think it's my favorite TV show...God, I sound like such a loser."
– Heartthrob Robert Pattinson, revealing his not-so-sexy pastimes, to Vanity Fair
"If I knew then what I know now, I would never have signed up. I would do Dancing with the Stars for the rest of my life before I do something like this ever again."
– Dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who's happily returning to the ballroom after a stint as the Ukrainian Bachelor, to PEOPLE
"BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Sheen and John Galliano to date. Gibson irked."
– Steve Martin, having a laugh over the recent spate of celebrity meltdowns, on Twitter
"She's delightful and curses like a sailor all the time. She was in my mind. It's Kate's fault."
– Best Supporting Actress winner Melissa Leo, who blamed dropping the F-bomb during her Oscar acceptance speech on Mildred Pierce costar and past winner Kate Winslet, on Ellen