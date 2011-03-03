10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Go figure: Pink is more bubblegum pop than Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, plus more from Snooki, Robert Pattinson and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abaca, Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic, Todd Williamson/WireImage

"Out of Myself, Britney and Christina – didn't everyone think I was gonna be the troublemaker? LOOK MA!!! NO CUFFS!"
– Pop music rebel Pink, touting her shockingly squeaky clean image after fellow pop star Christina Aguilera's arrest, on Twitter

"You do the work of two and a half men."
Ellen DeGeneres, ribbing her Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer, whose sitcom is on hold due to star Charlie Sheen's recent behavior

Credit: Andreas Branch/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

"Sequins? Possible. Rhinestones? Doubtful. Spray tan? Maybe for the Jersey Shore number."
– The original Karate Kid and new Dancing with the Stars contestant Ralph Macchio, to PEOPLE

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty

"I was at IKEA, and a lady told me her husband did my hair for a premiere. I had no idea who she was talking about. Then she said, 'And you were so cute in Enchanted.'"
Isla Fisher, who politely thanked a fan who mistook her for Amy Adams, to PEOPLE

Credit: /Jeff Christensen/AP

"George Clooney used to have a joke. When people would say, 'Are you going to have kids?' And he'd say, 'No, but I'm going to adopt an 18-year-old Russian girl.' He was younger. It wasn't so weird then."
Matt Damon, making fun of his Ocean's Eleven pal, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Credit: Jason Winslow/Splash News Online

"It's just like prison, with cameras."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, on the 24/7 filming of Jersey Shore without "cell phones, TV, radio or internet," to Rolling Stone

Credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa

"I just watch reruns of House of Payne and Two and a Half Men. I love Cops – I think it's my favorite TV show...God, I sound like such a loser."
– Heartthrob Robert Pattinson, revealing his not-so-sexy pastimes, to Vanity Fair

Credit: Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

"If I knew then what I know now, I would never have signed up. I would do Dancing with the Stars for the rest of my life before I do something like this ever again."
– Dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who's happily returning to the ballroom after a stint as the Ukrainian Bachelor, to PEOPLE

Credit: Phil McCarten/AP; Splash News Online; Alpha/Landov

"BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Sheen and John Galliano to date. Gibson irked."
Steve Martin, having a laugh over the recent spate of celebrity meltdowns, on Twitter

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Mark J. Terrill/AP

"She's delightful and curses like a sailor all the time. She was in my mind. It's Kate's fault."
– Best Supporting Actress winner Melissa Leo, who blamed dropping the F-bomb during her Oscar acceptance speech on Mildred Pierce costar and past winner Kate Winslet, on Ellen

By Christie Larusso