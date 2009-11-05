10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Who writes this crap? i have had bad scripts to work with, but this? thank God my sister is amazing and got you some press."
– Big sis Jessica Simpson, blasting Melrose Place after recent news that her sister Ashlee Simpson-Wentz had been cut from the show, on Twitter
"I went to sleep as Rihanna and woke up as Britney Spears."
– Rihanna, on the media storm that followed her physical attack by ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, to Glamour
"Sarah was a little nuts before. Don't get me wrong. I loved the nuts that she was."
– Freddie Prinze Jr., on the calming effect their new baby Charlotte has had on his type-A wife Sarah Michelle, to PEOPLE
"I felt completely rancid!"
– Mariah Carey, on her glammed-down role in the new film Precious, at the movie's AFI Audi Film Festival premiere
"I think I'm just misunderstood. I'm not a fame seeker. Everyday I look in the mirror and I wonder [why I'm famous]. I don't sing. I don't dance. I'm not a Nobel Peace Prizewinner. I just had eight kids and I had a show on TLC."
– Jon Gosselin, trying to redeem himself during a public dialogue with celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in New York City
"I love the smell of diapers."
– Sarah Jessica Parker, on just how much she loves being a mom, to Elle
"There's no answer that's not going to tip you one way or the other. Think about every hypothetical situation: 'Okay, we are. We aren't. I’m a lesbian.'"
– Kristen Stewart, on why she refuses to confirm or deny that she and her New Moon costar Robert Pattinson are dating, to EW
"I still love those damn Doritos, baby! And I'm telling you: The Keebler elf is real."
– A slimmed-down Mo'Nique, on the junk food that still tempt her, to PEOPLE
"Me! I want to be the first to have it back to back, buddy."
– The reigning Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman, when asked who deserves to succeed him, to PEOPLE
See the Sexiest Men of the year and check back for this year's winner on Nov. 18!
"I don't feel a day over 6!"
– Big Bird, on kicking off Sesame Street's 40th anniversary, to PEOPLE