10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She's like a British Kardashian."
– George Lopez, on Kate Middleton's scene-stealing maid of honor, sister Pippa, on his late show
"Roc and Roe! Let's go!"
– Nick Cannon, already giving nicknames to his and wife Mariah Carey's new twin babies, son Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe, on Twitter
"I accuse him of using Botox. I'm 53 and he looks 15 years younger!"
– Denis Leary, riffing on birthday boy George Clooney, who turns the big 5-0 on May 6
"Women, conversely, need to not be crazy bitches who blow up when their guys tell them something that scares them."
– Maxim's June cover girl Cameron Diaz, doling out relationship advice
"I'm still thinking Zac Efron's my husband…. I wouldn't touch that. I love Vanessa Hudgens way too much."
– Selena Gomez, on her longtime teenage crush, to Seventeen
"One of my bedrooms is filled with clothes, and when people come over, I give them a trash bag and a glass of wine, then say, 'Go!'"
– Fergie, who has very fortunate friends – and a ton of clothes! – to Lucky
"I love him no matter what – short, bald, fat. It's all good."
– Gisele Bündchen, on hubby Tom Brady, regardless of whether his long locks are "hair" today or gone tomorrow
"Is it so wrong to say if I was as rich as Camille Grammer that I would have slaves?"
– The Office star – and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan – Mindy Kaling, on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson
"Why did you put her to work right away? Can't she stay home with the baby for a little while?"
– Ellen DeGeneres, ribbing Orlando Bloom, whose supermodel wife Miranda Kerr was back to work in a bikini two months after giving birth to their son Flynn
"Good thing [the military] got the right one."
– Jimmy Kimmel, after pointing out that a slew of reporters referred to Osama Bin Laden as Obama