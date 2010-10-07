10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

The naked truth behind Victoria and David Beckham's marriage, plus more from Jessica Simpson, Snooki and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

Credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Emporio Armani

"He was sitting at the end of the bed, and he had no clothes on whatsoever…He was all tan. Has all those tattoos – which I love.…And I thought, 'You done good, girl.' I sure wasn't thinking of his high-pitched voice."
Victoria Beckham, on what she admires about her husband David, to Marie Claire

Credit: Jack Shea/Meet The Famous

"This link just made my morning! RT @OMGFacts: The average person farts about 14 TIMES each day!"
Jessica Simpson, on Twitter

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

"My husband thinks it's so odd that so many women hit on me. Gay men too. They say to me, 'Well, I'm not straight, but if I was…'"
Christina Hendricks, on her surprising mass appeal, to Harper's Bazaar

Credit: Courtesy Organic Liaison; Inset: Getty

"I'm far from SKINNY….but I'm at least far from Shamu…no insult to Shamu intended."
Kirstie Alley, after shedding the first 50 lbs. of her 90-lb. weight-loss goal, on her new diet program, Organic Liason

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"My teen crush was Lance Bass. But then he [revealed he] was gay, and I was like, 'Awww.' But he's still so hot. I would still make out with him."
Snooki, to PEOPLE

"It's a 100% ground beef sirloin. Top shelf, organic."
Bruce Willis, sporting his own Lady Gaga-inspired meat hairpiece, of which David Letterman took a bite out of on his late-night show

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Mathew Imaging/WireImage

"Now I've got to stop making jokes about fat people, which is annoying. When I was fat, it was okay."
Ricky Gervais, on the downside of losing 20-plus pounds, to PEOPLE

Credit: Courtesy GQ

"My breasts are saggy, I’ve got cellulite, my hips are bigger, but I love it."
Jessica Alba, embracing her post-baby body, to British GQ

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I married my first husband because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months and we were in bed for six months."
Betty White, on why her first marriage didn't last, to AARP

Credit: Johns PkI/Splash News Online; Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

"It would've been no good for me meeting the right person 10 years ago because I was still a lunatic. Not to mention that Katy was 15."
Russell Brand, who's grateful he got to clean up his act before meeting fiancée Katy Perry, to PEOPLE

By Christie Larusso