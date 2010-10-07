10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"He was sitting at the end of the bed, and he had no clothes on whatsoever…He was all tan. Has all those tattoos – which I love.…And I thought, 'You done good, girl.' I sure wasn't thinking of his high-pitched voice."
– Victoria Beckham, on what she admires about her husband David, to Marie Claire
"This link just made my morning! RT @OMGFacts: The average person farts about 14 TIMES each day!"
– Jessica Simpson, on Twitter
"My husband thinks it's so odd that so many women hit on me. Gay men too. They say to me, 'Well, I'm not straight, but if I was…'"
– Christina Hendricks, on her surprising mass appeal, to Harper's Bazaar
"I'm far from SKINNY….but I'm at least far from Shamu…no insult to Shamu intended."
– Kirstie Alley, after shedding the first 50 lbs. of her 90-lb. weight-loss goal, on her new diet program, Organic Liason
"My teen crush was Lance Bass. But then he [revealed he] was gay, and I was like, 'Awww.' But he's still so hot. I would still make out with him."
– Snooki, to PEOPLE
"It's a 100% ground beef sirloin. Top shelf, organic."
– Bruce Willis, sporting his own Lady Gaga-inspired meat hairpiece, of which David Letterman took a bite out of on his late-night show
"Now I've got to stop making jokes about fat people, which is annoying. When I was fat, it was okay."
– Ricky Gervais, on the downside of losing 20-plus pounds, to PEOPLE
"My breasts are saggy, I’ve got cellulite, my hips are bigger, but I love it."
– Jessica Alba, embracing her post-baby body, to British GQ
"I married my first husband because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months and we were in bed for six months."
– Betty White, on why her first marriage didn't last, to AARP
"It would've been no good for me meeting the right person 10 years ago because I was still a lunatic. Not to mention that Katy was 15."
– Russell Brand, who's grateful he got to clean up his act before meeting fiancée Katy Perry, to PEOPLE