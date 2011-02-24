10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

George Clooney's future in politics goes up in (pot) smoke, plus more from Justin Bieber, Amy Poehler and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"That's gonna be my campaign slogan: 'I drank the bong water.'"
George Clooney, who says he slept with too many women and did too many drugs to ever run for office, to Newsweek

"I was inspired by yours."
Justin Bieber, revealing to Ellen DeGeneres the inspiration behind his new do, on her talk show

"He is obsessed with her and he's only four."
Brad Paisley, whose son Huck gave Carrie Underwood a Valentine and roses, to PEOPLE

"It does occur to me at some point…when he's a little boy and he'll be kind of fidgeting and I'll have to get him to do his homework and I'll have to be like, 'Ford, focus.'"
Owen Wilson, on how his new son Robert Ford's name is a play off the Ford sedan, on The Tonight Show

"I'm on a search for my future ex-wife."
– Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, who's still looking for Mrs. Right – or, at least Mrs. Right Now, to PEOPLE

"I told the kids, 'You better get busy because when we were your age we were selling out concerts.'"
Michael Jackson's brother Jackie, joking with Michael's children, who are interested in the entertainment business, to PEOPLE

"I go so Boston – I get crazy!...I have thrown the double finger with my children in the car."
Amy Poehler, on her L.A. road rage, on The Late Show with David Letterman

"On tour we used to joke that we'd get our own liposuction machine: the Jiffy-suck. We could eat a bowl of beans and have it sucked out by showtime!"
Dolly Parton, recalling the good ol' days with former onstage partner and fellow plastic surgery enthusiast Kenny Rogers, to PEOPLE

"I feel like I have to keep reassuring people that I'm not an a--hole."
Justin Timberlake, on the hardest part of his transition from musician to actor, to Interview
By Christie Larusso