10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"That's gonna be my campaign slogan: 'I drank the bong water.'"
– George Clooney, who says he slept with too many women and did too many drugs to ever run for office, to Newsweek
"I was inspired by yours."
– Justin Bieber, revealing to Ellen DeGeneres the inspiration behind his new do, on her talk show
"He is obsessed with her and he's only four."
– Brad Paisley, whose son Huck gave Carrie Underwood a Valentine and roses, to PEOPLE
"It does occur to me at some point…when he's a little boy and he'll be kind of fidgeting and I'll have to get him to do his homework and I'll have to be like, 'Ford, focus.'"
– Owen Wilson, on how his new son Robert Ford's name is a play off the Ford sedan, on The Tonight Show
"I'm on a search for my future ex-wife."
– Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, who's still looking for Mrs. Right – or, at least Mrs. Right Now, to PEOPLE
"I told the kids, 'You better get busy because when we were your age we were selling out concerts.'"
– Michael Jackson's brother Jackie, joking with Michael's children, who are interested in the entertainment business, to PEOPLE
KELLIE & KYLE
Skipping a big wedding to-do, American Idol alum Kellie Pickler and beau Kyle Jacobs eloped to Antigua in the Caribbean on Jan. 1. "We didn't have to worry about hosting; we didn't have to worry about making anyone else happy," she said. "His only thoughts were for me, and my only thoughts were for him."
"I go so Boston – I get crazy!...I have thrown the double finger with my children in the car."
– Amy Poehler, on her L.A. road rage, on The Late Show with David Letterman
"On tour we used to joke that we'd get our own liposuction machine: the Jiffy-suck. We could eat a bowl of beans and have it sucked out by showtime!"
– Dolly Parton, recalling the good ol' days with former onstage partner and fellow plastic surgery enthusiast Kenny Rogers, to PEOPLE
"I feel like I have to keep reassuring people that I'm not an a--hole."
– Justin Timberlake, on the hardest part of his transition from musician to actor, to Interview
