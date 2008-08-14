10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Will you pinch me just so I know it's real? Oww! Could you do that just once more, harder?"
– MTV's Video Music Awards host Russell Brand, asking Britney Spears to prove that it’s not just a dream and she really is sitting next him, in a promo for the show, which airs Sept. 7
"In one word: No. In two words: Hell, no!"
– Kid Rock, on whether he’d perform with Britney Spears at the Video Music Awards, on Ryan Secreast's KIIS-FM radio show
"Wow, the greatest Olympian of all-time. It’s a pretty cool title."
– American swimming sensation Michael Phelps, after breaking the Olympic record for most career gold medals, when he picked up his 11th one, as reported by the New York Times
"Steve Sanders lives on in our hearts and in our minds."
– Ian Ziering, on the whereabouts of his 90210 character since he won’t appear on the CW’s new spin-off, to PEOPLE
"But I do sleep around a lot."
– Blake Lively, joking about living a low key lifestyle that doesn't include drinking and drugs, to Cosmopolitan
"Even the airport-security guy in Canada asked me, 'So, is it true?'"
– Samantha Ronson, on the widespread curiosity about her relationship with Lindsay Lohan, to Harper's Bazaar
"It looks like I'm wearing Maybelline Water Shine Diamonds Liquid Lipstick. My character's name is now Winter Solstice and I'm a hooker with a heart of gold. Jason is my floral carrying pimp, while Kate is my first trick!"
– Dane Cook, listing 10 things he doesn't like about the poster for his new movie, My Best Friend's Girl, on his MySpace blog
"I said, 'I don't kiss on the first date.' Then he said, 'Well, I never really play by the rules.' "
– Selena Gomez, inadvertently outing her relationship with Nick Jonas, who told a similar story, to Twist magazine
"He peed in character!"
– Jack Black, on hearing Tropic Thunder costar Robert Downey Jr. talk to himself while taking a bathroom break on set, to Entertainment Weekly
"Puh-leaze! That guy is someone who is a foulmouthed liar who thinks he sounds really hip."
– Robert Downey Jr., referring to his old self after hearing a lofty quote he said two years ago, to Rolling Stone