10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm a 1950s housewife. I love baking. I love sewing, being home with Tony."
– Eva Longoria Parker, describing her domestic life with husband Tony Parker, to Latina magazine
"If those little girls slept with as many men as they say in the tabloids, why, their little butts would have more fingerprints than the FBI!"
– Dolly Parton, garnering sympathy for frequent subjects of tabloid fodder, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, during a performance at L.A.'s Greek Theatre
"Fall fashion seemed like a good time as opposed to the summer swimsuit issue, where'd I'd have to go on a fast for a couple of months and get a crystal meth addiction. Ah! See! Now a meth quote is going to be everywhere. Now you have your story."
– Neil Patrick Harris, illustrating the caution he takes when choosing photo spreads – and his words, to Out magazine
"You can take the girl out of Michigan but you can't take Michigan out of the girl."
– Madonna, addressing her home state at the Fourth Annual Traverse City Film Festival, where the singer screened her documentary I Am Because We Are
"See you at the debate, bitches!"
– Paris Hilton, responding to John McCain's presidential campaign ad with a spoof video of her own, on FunnyOrDie.com
"I feel like I'm still a teenager because I'm perpetually in high school."
– 23-year-old Chace Crawford, who was named choice breakout actor for his role as one of Gossip Girl's privileged prep-schoolers, at Teen Choice 2008
"It's actually on my calling card. I say 'Hello, nice to meet you, I'm a one-of-a-kind fashion icon.'"
– Brooke Shields, on being named as a "One of a Kind Fashion Icon" on the invitation for a party in her honor, according to Style.com
"I'm like . . . 'Alright, just give me the tongue, give me the tongue. We'll go to lunch after this. Come on Javier, give it to me.'"
– Scarlett Johansson, downplaying the steamy kissing scenes with Vicky Cristina Barcelona costar Javier Bardem, to Entertainment Tonight Canada
"It gets a little crowded at the bar."
– Brad Pitt, pointing out Angelina Jolie's difficulty in trying to breastfeed the couple's newborn twins simultaneously, to PEOPLE